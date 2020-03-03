 
Futures are sponsoring Excellence in Training and Development at LeicestershireLive Business Awards

Details
#LLBA2020 - @Futures_for_Biz are sponsoring Excellence in Training and Development @LLBizAwards LeicestershireLive Business Awards 

Creating a culture of development and learning plays a big part in the success of a business. We deliver bespoke workforce development solutions, so we know that staff straining and development isn’t just important, it’s vital.

It’s also vital to recognise and celebrate businesses who are leading in this area, so coming on board as a sponsor for Excellence in Training and Development at this years’ Leicestershire Live Business Awards was an opportunity we didn’t want to miss.

We’re looking for employers who not only inspire their staff towards personal growth, but those that have a structured training programme to ensure all employees, not just some, have a consistent level of development.

