Former tennis star raises mental health awareness

Former tennis star raises mental health awareness

Jade Windley (@jade_windley ), former British international tennis player, visits @ClarendonSixth for ‘mentally healthy schools’ initiative.

Jade, who won 19 professional titles during her career, visited the college to train performing arts students to become ‘mental health champions’.

The project is part of the Youth Sport Trust’s drive to encourage more young people to discuss their mental health with peers and teachers.

Students were encouraged to take part in a series of wellbeing activities, learn about the factors which affect a person’s mental health and how to spot signs of mental health problems.

Jade said: “Mental wellbeing is important at every stage in life, whether you are in school, at college or in work. It has been proven that it is directly linked to healthy living and life expectancy so it’s vital that we all work together to do more in this area. In my career as a tennis player mental health and strategies to manage it have been very, important so it is a topic that’s close to my heart.”

Clare Barber, progress and welfare team leader at Clarendon Sixth Form College, said: “The ‘mentally healthy schools’ initiative is helping our students become more self-aware about mental health problems and how they can help others with theirs. Jade is a fantastic role model for the students and I hope that the work she has done with them has an impact.”

 

