 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

O2 Arena gives North Kent College students the VIP treatment and access all areas!

Details
Hits: 71
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@TheO2 Arena gives @NKCollege1 students the #VIP treatment and access all areas!

Hospitality and Event Management students from North Kent College travelled to Greenwich to take the rare opportunity of touring backstage at the 02 Arena, which included visiting restricted areas and meeting the arenas very own “Event Managers”.

The tour that was set up by the group’s Curriculum Manager allowed the 16 students to tour the multi-purpose indoor arena in the centre of the O2 entertainment complex on the Greenwich Peninsula. The students were met by Marc and Anna who oversee the events at the O2 and who whisked them all on a VIP backstage tour of one of the busiest arenas in the United Kingdom.

The students were given an insight into elements of the even planners’ roles which included how they book acts, negotiate costs and dates. The students were also informed about all the demands celebrities have made in the past, including Madonna’s request for two Labrador puppies to be in her dressing room as she got ready to go on stage!

The students were taken to the Arena’s private suites, members’ bars, backstage to the press rooms and celebrities dressing rooms. They also had the chance to visit the Green room which is a private party room for all of the acts which is hidden behind a wardrobe door and you wouldn't even know it was there!

To finish the day a quiz was given to the students and the winner was given two free tickets to see any act at the 02 and the second prize was complimentary tickets for a walk up the 02 for 2 people.

Hospitality and Events Student, Ella Bijelic said “It was so fascinating to see behind the scenes of the 02 Arena and to have talks from Marc and Anna about the logistics behind putting together a performance. It was also great to see the events industry from their perspective and we cannot thank them enough for this amazing insight – we can’t wait to return if they want to invite us back again! ”.

Advertisement

#NationalCareersWeek â€“ What do you know about the choices out there for you?
Sector News
89% of employers would do an #Apprenticeship if they were starting the
Peninsula sees calls to HR advice line increase 20% over Coronavirus concerns
Sector News
@peninsula_uk seen 20% increase in calls to 24-hour HR advice line abo
Former apprentice MP calls on Teesside businesses to consider apprenticeships
Sector News
Former #apprentice @JacobYoungMP calls on Teesside businesses to consi

You may also be interested in these articles:

Learning Curve Group announced as Sunday Times Top 100 Employer for second year
Sector News
Top 100 company @_LearningCurve were announced as a Sunday Times Top 1
Five key priority areas for the 2020 Budget to underpin wider social and economic transformation for the UK over coming decades
Sector News
@RussellGroup submission to the #Budget2020 Russell Group have publish
Teachers to strike over pensions at Colfe’s independent school, Greenwich
Sector News
Teachers at Colfe’s School, Greenwich, have voted for strike action
#NationalCareersWeek – What do you know about the choices out there for you?
Sector News
89% of employers would do an #Apprenticeship if they were starting the
Peninsula sees calls to HR advice line increase 20% over Coronavirus concerns
Sector News
@peninsula_uk seen 20% increase in calls to 24-hour HR advice line abo
Former apprentice MP calls on Teesside businesses to consider apprenticeships
Sector News
Former #apprentice @JacobYoungMP calls on Teesside businesses to consi
Students’ Dragons’ Den project off to ‘roaring’ start
Sector News
Business studies students at @TamesideCollege hosted a ‘Dragons’ D
Former tennis star raises mental health awareness
Sector News
Jade Windley (@jade_windley ), former British international tennis pla
Powerful Creative Project Focused On Saving The Planet
Sector News
Music students from @derbycollege have performed alongside professiona
More people over the age of 50 are changing their jobs than ever before
Sector News
#100YearLife - How to Change Career Path Later in Life - #NationalCare
Fear of “reputation damage” prompts Russell Group meeting to call for leadership on casualisation
Sector News
Casual contracts are affecting the physical and mental health of staff
Exeter College Student Accepted at Prestigious American University
Sector News
@ExeterCollege Student Accepted at Prestigious @Harvard University An

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Stefan Drew
Stefan Drew has liked a Video 18 minutes ago
video thumbnail

Is Education Coronavirus Ready? asks Stefan Drew...

Education, especially Colleges need a Coronavirus preparation plan, in case they need to close. They should be asking how they are going to teach...

North Kent College (NKC)
North Kent College (NKC) has published a new article: O2 Arena gives North Kent College students the VIP treatment and access all areas! 18 minutes ago
Stefan Drew
Is Education Coronavirus Ready? asks Stefan Drew of https://www.mediaset.co.uk/stefan-drew/ is now a featured video. 20 minutes ago
Is Education Coronavirus Ready? asks Stefan Drew of https://www.mediaset.co.uk/stefan-drew/

Is Education Coronavirus Ready? asks Stefan Drew...

Education, especially Colleges need a Coronavirus preparation plan, in case they need to close. They should be asking how they are going to teach...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page