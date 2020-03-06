 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Management Degree Apprenticeships: New CMI Data Challenges Misconceptions

Details
Hits: 262
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Daisy Hooper is Head of Policy and Public Affairs at the Chartered Management Institute

The Chartered Management Institute (@CMI_Managers)’s latest data shows the socio-economic benefits of the qualification and the diversity of apprentices.

Latest research from the Chartered Management Institute (CMI), "Management Apprenticeships Boost Productivity" indicates that management degree apprenticeships are providing opportunities for people up and down the country - including in some of the most economically disadvantaged areas - to access high-quality management training; in a way that was not possible prior to the introduction of the levy. 

CMI’s initial analysis of data from over 2000 of our Senior Leader Masters Degree Apprenticeship (SLMDA) apprentices shows that:

  • 70% of CMI SLMDA apprentices are in regions with lower than average UK productivity levels;
  • 40% are located in the 4 regions of England that the ONS identifies as having the lowest levels of productivity;
  • 48% are female.

Additionally, of the near half of CMI SLMDA apprentices where we can identify sectors:

  • 61% work in the public sector or not for profit (52% in the public sector and 9% not for profit);
  • Only 39% work in the private sector;
  • Only 7% are employed in FTSE 350 companies.

CMI has also found that the vast majority of SLMDA apprentices come from key public services like the NHS, the Police, and local councils, as well as social enterprises and SMEs, where excellent leadership skills are in huge demand.

Daisy Hooper, Head of Policy at the Chartered Management Institute, commented on the findings:

“It’s right that the apprenticeship levy is interrogated to ensure it is working as it was intended, and we are sympathetic to the concern that the levy is being used to fund MBAs at the expense of creating opportunities for young people from disadvantaged backgrounds. However, when you look at the available data it becomes clear that this view is a misrepresentation. Degree apprenticeships such as the SLMDA represent a policy success the Government should be proud of: our data has found that these qualifications are all about empowering individuals to take control of their careers, and creating opportunities across the country.”

CMI’s evidence stands out against a backdrop of the UK’s poor and sluggish productivity. Evidence from the Bank of England, ONS, and OECD shows that a large part of this problem is due to a lack of leadership and management capability.

The Government's 2019 Business Productivity Review also stated that: "Leadership and management practices therefore represent one of the greatest opportunities for firm-level productivity growth in the UK."

Daisy Hooper, Head of Policy at the Chartered Management Institute, said:

“To improve the British workforce and meet our productivity needs, the Government should be professionalising management, and embedding systematic interventions to improve this through training. Instead, it continues to tinker around the edges - a small pot of funding for FE governance here, a slightly bigger pot of funding for SMEs there.

Advertisement

Biology Olympiad success for students
Sector News
A group of AS students from Gower College Swansea took part in the rec
Supporting students with their mental health
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/03/05/supporting-students-with-their
Lifetime Training Wins Two Categories at the AAC Apprenticeship Awards 2020
Sector News
@Lifetime_UK has been awarded Apprenticeship Provider of the Year for

"For employers, and for the economy overall, there is a clear need for higher-level skills. The employer-led nature of the levy should be protected because it allows providers to innovate their content and delivery to meet this need. However, more needs to be done to incentivise and support employers to take on young people as apprentices – for example by reducing bureaucracy and improving levy flexibility.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

South Devon College wins national apprenticeship award
Sector News
On 3rd March 2020, @sdcollege was nationally recognised for its Outsta
#ERSAAwards20 entries are now open
Sector News
Today marks the official opening of the eighth annual @ersa_news Emplo
Llwyddiant Olympiad Bioleg i fyfyrwyr
Sector News
Roedd grŵp o fyfyrwyr Safon UG o Goleg Gŵyr Abertawe wedi cymryd rha
Biology Olympiad success for students
Sector News
A group of AS students from Gower College Swansea took part in the rec
Supporting students with their mental health
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/03/05/supporting-students-with-their
Lifetime Training Wins Two Categories at the AAC Apprenticeship Awards 2020
Sector News
@Lifetime_UK has been awarded Apprenticeship Provider of the Year for
Disneyland showcase for Staffordshire pupils
Sector News
Pupils from @thehartschool, Rugeley, are to perform a circus-themed sh
College Launches New Podcast “SERC Connect
Sector News
The resources, support and industry information in South Eastern Regio
Excelsior Academy pupils impress HRH The Duke of Kent with project showcase exhibition
Sector News
#EducationChallenge @ExcelsiorAcad pupils impress @ukEdge Foundation R
City of Liverpool College Crowned Country Range Student Chef Challenge 2019/2020 Winners
Sector News
A trio of talented chefs from the @COLCollege came out on top in the t
Essex Chief Constable attends free teacher CPD conference to address online safety in UK schools and threats of County Lines
Sector News
Essex Chief Constable @BJH251 @EssexPoliceUK attends free teacher CPD
Basingstoke College of Technology encourages women to study engineering
Sector News
This week, in conjunction with #InternationalWomensDay @BCoT invited f

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page