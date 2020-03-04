 
RADA BUSINESS RELAUNCHES ENHANCED PRESENTATION SKILLS COURSE TO ENABLE BUSINESS PROFESSIONALS TO TELL THEIR STORY

#RADABusiness relaunches popular Storytelling for Business course in London extended over two-days 

RADA Business, the commercial arm of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, is relaunching one of its flagship presentation skills courses, Storytelling for Business. The relaunch complements its roster of leading business programmes.

The organisation, which delivers world-class communication skills training and performance programmes to business professionals, will be launching an extended version of one of its longest running and popular courses, Storytelling for Business, in London from February 2020.

Telling stories is an essential way that we connect with each other, helping us to build empathy and understanding amongst a group of people. Stories serve different functions and uses: to entertain, to inform or to unify. In a world where brands are under growing pressure to embody their corporate purpose, it’s essential to represent the core values of your business, whilst staying connected to your personal brand of leadership – authentically.

Reacting to this shift in the market and client feedback, the extended offering provides business professionals with a unique lens through which to create and tell compelling stories. It sheds light on the power of using personal stories when addressing teams, and gives participants the chance to practise and hone their new skills and learnings in a safe but stretching environment.

Simon Delaney, Client Director and tutor at RADA Business, adds: ‘Our new Storytelling for Business course is designed for anyone looking to make their business communication more engaging and compelling. Whether you are inspiring your team or organisation with your vision for the future, bringing complex data to life or building meaningful connections with your clients and customers, storytelling can help you make a powerful and lasting impression. This course will help you craft and deliver compelling stories and encourage you to bring more of yourself – your personality and your life experience - into your communication.’ 

Dates for the new Storytelling in Business course are as follows: 10-11 March 2020 | 25-26 March 2020 | 27-28 April 2020.

BSBI celebrates â€˜International Womenâ€™s Dayâ€™ with Val Racheeva, entrepreneur
Sector News
Berlin School of Business and Innovation @BerlinSBI is excited to mark
Cranfield University raises funds for new enhanced student experience and student accommodation
Sector News
@CranfieldUni a specialist postgraduate university in technology and m
#NCW2020 â€“ Overcoming adversity with adiâ€™s Latfi Karim
Sector News
As we reach the midpoint of National Careers Week, an initiative desig

