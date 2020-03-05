 
NEOMA Business School opens its office covering the whole of Latin America in Colombia

After establishing an office in India in 2018, @NEOMAbs is opening a new office to represent it in Colombia, to facilitate the recruitment of students from Latin America. With the benefit of its historic partnerships with the universities of Latin America, NEOMA is hoping to double the number of Latin American students over the next four years by focussing its recruitment strategy on the principal markets of that continent.

Doubling the number of Latin American students within 4 years

With the opening of this new Bogota office, NEOMA is clearly stating its ambition for major development on the continent of Latin America. “The international stage is at the heart of our strategic plan and this office in Colombia illustrates this ambition, with the ever-increasing recruitment of international students to join our programmes”, explains Delphine Manceau, Dean of NEOMA Business School.

The office opened in January 2020 in Bogota, with the aim of increasing the visibility of NEOMA on the continent of Latin America and recruiting students to the various different programmes of the School, both the post-baccalaureate and Grande Ecole programmes, as well as Executive Education.

This local presence will reinforce our proximity to applicants, students, and graduates and aims to develop new synergies with French and local businesses based in Latin America”, explains Fernando Llambias, Head of International Admissions at NEOMA.

By developing its own recruitment circuit, NEOMA hopes to double the number of Latin American students coming to study at NEOMA Business School within the next 4 years.

Stronger synergies between France and Latin America

In terms of the internationalisation strategy, NEOMA has for many years taken a strong position based on high-level partnerships to promote the immersion of students into the higher education system of the country as well as into the local culture.

In Latin America, NEOMA has developed partnerships with 30 universities. The opening of this office in Colombia is in line with this strategic direction, within a context of educational synergies between France and Latin America growing ever stronger. In terms of student mobility, France is therefore the fourth* most popular host country for Latin American students.

As for French students, they are also showing ever-greater interest in Latin America. In 2018/2019, 246 NEOMA students undertook a six-month exchange semester there.

