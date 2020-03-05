Free Financial Times access extended to all Further Education colleges in the UK

The FT schools programme, which offers free access to FT.com for all 16-19 year old students globally, is designed to better prepare students for further study and work. Since launching in 2017, the programme has reached more than 50,000 students in 100 countries.

Speaking about the initiative, FT editor Roula Khalaf said:

“At the FT we strongly believe that having access to quality news and analysis helps improve social mobility and prepare students for successful future careers. We are delighted to extend free FT.com access to all Further Education colleges in the UK because we know that our journalism adds real life context to complex theoretical issues.”

In addition to reading award-winning journalism on FT.com, students and teachers can register to receive a weekly curated email with content that is relevant to their curriculum. As part of the programme, the Association of Colleges (AoC), which represents further education institutions across England, will oversee a network of teacher advisers to provide insights on how the FT can be used in their courses.

AoC chief executive David Hughes said:

“It’s fantastic that students and teachers in colleges across the country will have free access to FT.com. AoC has a strong relationship with the Financial Times and they are a big supporter of further education and the work colleges do.”

“Not only will this open up access to news stories, but colleges will also benefit from bespoke resources put together by AoC staff and FT journalists. I am confident that this initiative will help thousands of young people to broaden their understanding of the world we live in and better prepare for their future careers.”

FE colleges which exclusively teach sixth formers have always been eligible for free access but colleges with an older intake of adult learners will now be able to sign up to the programme.

Schools and colleges can see if they are registered, sign up and create individual accounts.

