 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Requests for online therapy services double in one year

Details
Hits: 79
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

In support of #UniMentalHealthDay @BarkTeam makes it free for therapy professionals to connect with those seeking help 

Bark today (5 Mar) reveals that the number of requests for therapy services has seen a sharp increase over the last twelve months. Therapy queries, or ‘Barks’, in January 2020 (6,179) almost doubled in comparison to queries for the same time period in 2019 (3,550), a total increase of 74%. This trend follows suit to data collected in 2018 (2,292 therapy Barks recorded) and 2017 (667 therapy Barks recorded) respectively. 

In support of University Mental Health Day, Bark is making it free for therapy professionals to respond to therapy queries on the Bark platform on the 5th of March 2020. The incentive not only supports the awareness day but will ensure that those seeking help are able to access it quickly in a way that suits them.

Conversations around mental health are increasingly coming to the forefront, however, universities have not necessarily adapted their mental health support offerings to meet demand. In some Higher Education Institutes, up to 1 in 4 students are using, or waiting to use, counselling services, according to the Institute for Public Policy Research**. 

A 2017 survey by Sodexo* revealed that 42% of UK students have considered dropping out because of physical or mental health issues, meaning it’s more important than ever to ensure that resources are in place for students. Bark makes it easy for anyone looking for support to find the right professional for them, filtering everything from gender to availability and method of communication. 

Kai Feller, founder and CEO of Bark says:

“It’s tougher than ever for university students. On top of a mountain of crippling debt, students are battling rising living costs as well as heightened competition when it comes to getting a job. Increased strain on mental health is leading to more drop-outs, according to data from the Higher Education Statistics Agency***”. 

“Ensuring the right support is in place for students is key to turning this around. For University Mental Health Day, we’re making responses to therapy related Barks free of charge, to ensure that students can get the support they need, when they need it”.

Advertisement

Leeds College of Building Celebrates Win at AAC Apprenticeship Awards
Sector News
Leeds College of Building @WeAre_LCB is celebrating after scooping a t
Tameside College set to be regional hub for computing specialists
Sector News
The National Centre for Computing Education (NCCE) @WeAreComputing has
New Employer Academy Address Future Skills Shortages
Sector News
Employers working in partnership with @DerbyCollege to develop a pipel

You may also be interested in these articles:

Leeds College of Building Celebrates Win at AAC Apprenticeship Awards
Sector News
Leeds College of Building @WeAre_LCB is celebrating after scooping a t
Tameside College set to be regional hub for computing specialists
Sector News
The National Centre for Computing Education (NCCE) @WeAreComputing has
Recruitment drive launched for new construction assessors
Sector News
An @ESPScotland and @CITB_UK project has launched for #ScotAppWeek20 t
#NCW2020 – adi’s Ian Cartwright shares his engineering journey
Sector News
As National Careers Week nears its conclusion, multi-disciplined engin
New Employer Academy Address Future Skills Shortages
Sector News
Employers working in partnership with @DerbyCollege to develop a pipel
Free Financial Times access extended to all Further Education colleges in the UK
Sector News
@FT extends free schools programme to FE colleges in the UKThe Financi
NEOMA Business School opens its office covering the whole of Latin America in Colombia
Sector News
After establishing an office in India in 2018, @NEOMAbs is opening a n
New awards to raise the profile of exceptional BAME apprentices and employers leading the way for diversity and inclusion in the workplace
Sector News
@Pearson partners with @Thinkfest Limited to launch the first #BAME Ap
Focus on graduate employment has fundamentally changed the way universities operate
Sector News
A new report by @Rachel_Hewitt_ from the Higher Education Policy Insti
BSBI celebrates ‘International Women’s Day’ with Val Racheeva, entrepreneur
Sector News
Berlin School of Business and Innovation @BerlinSBI is excited to mark
RADA BUSINESS RELAUNCHES ENHANCED PRESENTATION SKILLS COURSE TO ENABLE BUSINESS PROFESSIONALS TO TELL THEIR STORY
Sector News
#RADABusiness relaunches popular Storytelling for Business course in L
Making a Success of the National Skills Fund: Reform adult education to support a changing economy
Sector News
The £600m a year #NationalSkillsFund should #LevelUp the skills of ad

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page