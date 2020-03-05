 
Multi-million-pound plan to help City’s homeless

A 24/7 assessment hub for rough sleepers in the Square Mile and a new 30-bed hostel have been given the green light.

The City of London Corporation’s Court of common Council, the authority’s top decision-making body, backed the £11.4m plans today.

The new assessment hub will help the City’s homeless with referrals to mental and physical health support services, and social workers, and provide 10 beds for emergency accommodation.

They will be given help to tackle substance misuse and access to advice and advocacy services.

Staff will assess rough sleepers to understand their immediate needs, why they are on the street, and help them plan the best route away from homelessness.

The 30-bed hostel will provide a supported, safe and comfortable space for the City’s homeless – targeting those with complex needs.

Marianne Fredericks, Chairman of the City of London Corporation’s Homelessness and Rough Sleeping Committee, said:

“These new facilities will help reduce long-term rough sleeping in the Square Mile.

“Every single person has the right to feel safe, secure and protected, and we are proud to offer our support to some of the most vulnerable people in our society.

“The City Corporation is absolutely committed to addressing the root causes of homelessness and we are working hard to meet the needs of rough sleepers in the City.”

Randall Anderson, Chairman of the City of London Corporation’s Community and Children Services Committee, said:

“Our priority is the safety and security of our rough sleeping and homeless population.

“We commissioned a study which shows that these new facilities will substantially improve our efforts to reduce homelessness in the City.

“They will provide a comfortable space for staff to assess rough sleepers and help protect the most vulnerable in our community.”

The City Corporation commissions an outreach team service, which is delivered by Mungo’s. The service aims to help those who sleep rough into permanent and safe accommodation with the support that best matches their needs.

