Basingstoke College of Technology encourages women to study engineering

To coincide with International Women’s Day, female students from The Costello School in Basingstoke recently spent a morning at Basingstoke College of Technology (BCoT) to discover more about careers in engineering.

According to Engineering UK 2018, 42% of girls aged 14-16 would consider a career in engineering, compared to 66% of boys.

BCoT is encouraging more female students to consider a course and career in engineering. Run by the engineering department, the students visited BCoT’s industry-standard facilities, followed by a hands-on activity.

Afterwards, they spent time with female engineer Caitlin Smyth, a former BCoT student, who studied a BTEC Level 4 HNC Diploma in Engineering and now works at Middlesex Aerospace. Caitlin talked about what it is like to work in the engineering industry by sharing her experiences.

Students also heard from BCoT’s apprenticeship team, Aspiral Learning, who introduced them to the different routes available into engineering.

Claire Jones, Head of Science at The Costello School said:

“I’m a big believer in getting girls into the STEM industry because there’s a lack of diversity. An opportunity like this is vital – not only for the students but for the country.”

Principal at BCoT, Anthony Bravo, said:

“At BCoT we are keen to support the effort of gender equality in the workplace, particularly in traditionally male dominated industries such as engineering. I am proud that we hosted this important event to highlight the possibilities within engineering, and it’s been great to see so many local female students engaged and considering a future in such an exciting and diverse field.”

