College Launches New Podcast “SERC Connect"

The resources, support and industry information in South Eastern Regional College (SERC) is vast and while students benefit from this on the daily basis, the College has decided to share key information and tips from out expert and experienced staff and partners, with the wider community. The College has launched “SERC Connect” a new podcast series showcasing the work of the College providing free information and tips to help business owners, community groups and individuals.

The fortnightly podcast interviews, hosted by SERC’s Colm McAlinden, station manager of the College’s FM105 station based in Downpatrick, will be broadcast on the College’s community radio stations in Bangor, Downpatrick and Lisburn. The podcasts will also soon be available online for on-demanding listening.

Paul Walsh, Campus Manager, Learning Support and Pastoral Care at SERC’s Downpatrick Campus said, “SERC Connect aims to share the expertise from SERC, NI’s best performing College, with the community around our campuses. SERC is at the heart of the community and we know that at a time of rapid change and uncertainty we need to do what we can to support our community to succeed whether this is in education, business or leading a community or voluntary group. This initiative is one small way we can provide support beyond our normal, exceptional support to students and the business sector.

He added, “The fortnightly interviews will also feature local businesses who have availed of SERC’s services, and allow the listener to perhaps pick up some valuable information, tips, and perks for local services featured.”

SERC Connect is aired bi-monthly on Friday on Bangor FM, FM105 Down Community Radio and Lisburn 98FM. 

