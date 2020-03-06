 
Disneyland showcase for Staffordshire pupils

Pupils from @thehartschool, Rugeley, are to perform a circus-themed showcase at @DisneyParis_EN

Talented performing art students set to perform at Disneyland Paris

A talented troupe of 32 performing arts students, from Years 10 to 12, at the Penkridge Bank Road School, will fly out to the French capital at the beginning of April to grace Disney’s “Perform in the Magic” high-profile stage.

Circus theme to be showcased

The schoolchildren will deliver a 20 minute choreographed piece of work based on a circus theme, which will see them take on roles ranging from ringmasters, acrobatic snakes, and fire breathers to obligatory circus clowns.

But, it’s no mean feat to get the performance ready to star in the Disney Performing Arts® Onstage

Programme, which Disney states, exposes dancers to “the highest level of performance excellence”.

That’s because the dance troupe has been practising for the showcase every week after school since they returned in September to perfect the piece ahead of their performance on April 3-5.

“A huge honour” a second time around

While it’s undoubtedly a “huge honour” to perform for Disney - the world’s largest media company - this isn’t the first time The Hart School students have graced its Parisian stage.

Its troupe also appeared at the prestigious spot back in 2018 and delivered what was described as being a “flawless”, “phenomenal” and “spine tingling” performance of a bespoke, fairy-tale dance, which left guests watching on “awestruck.”

Principal Chris Keen said: “It is an honour for our talented students to be accepted to perform on such a high-profile stage - which requires a very high-level of performance excellence – once again.

“I’m also extremely proud that they are working so hard every week after school to ensure that the dance choreography is up to the high standard required.

“We believe life experiences like this help to broaden the children’s horizons, instil confidence and show how hard work and determination can help them to achieve their career and life aspirations.”

