Apprenticeship Levy: Education Committee hosts roundtable on impact and possible reforms

Details
The Education Committee @CommonsEd has invited key stakeholders and experts to take part in a roundtable on the effectiveness of the #apprenticeship #levy since its introduction in 2017.   

The roundtable is likely to focus its discussion around the following themes; the complexity of the levy, its impact on smaller businesses (non-levy payers) and the use of the levy to fund higher level apprenticeships.

Robert Halfon MP, Chair of the Education Committee, said:

“Apprenticeships have played a hugely important role in transforming the life chances of millions and are vital if we are to unleash the full potential of the UK economy. We can and must do more however to make sure that everyone has the opportunity to secure jobs and prosperity for themselves and their families. This session will explore some of the options for reform of the levy to ensure it properly works for business and plays its part in boosting the number and quality of apprenticeships so that even more people can benefit from the real ladder of opportunity which they provide.”

Tuesday 10 March, 9.30am 

Committee Room 15, House of Commons

 Attendees  

  • Laura Burley, Apprenticeship Ambassador, The Open University 
  • Mark Dawe - Chief Executive, Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP)
  • Sally Gilson - Head of Skills and Welsh Policy, Freight Transport Association
  • Nick Linford – Editor, FE Week
  • Paul Raby - Group HR Director, Balfour Beatty
  • Stephen Radley - Director of Strategy and Policy, Construction Industry Training Board
  • Chinara Rustamova - Senior Policy Advisor for Education and Skills, Federation of Small Businesses

The meeting will be broadcast live and on demand on Parliament Live TV.

