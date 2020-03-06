 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

CoLRiC 2020 Conference: 'Developing Resilience' - book your place now

Details
Hits: 43
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
CoLRiC

Bookings are now open for the @Colric_Tweets Council for Learning Resources in Colleges (CoLRiC) 2020 Conference: 'Developing Resilience - surviving and thriving in tough times.' The event will acknowledge and celebrate exemplary practice and innovation across the FE and Sixth Form College sector, and we are delighted that so many members have submitted case studies to share with the CoLRiC community.

How do libraries and learning resource services foster resilience and build and deliver flexible and impactful services?

 

What is our role in supporting the personal development, behaviour and welfare of the student community?

 

With so many workload demands on library and information professionals across the sector, how are we building resilience and coping strategies to support the wellbeing of our colleagues?

 

The event will focus on five key themes:

 

  • Managing change
  • Efficient resources
  • Wellbeing in the workplace
  • Future proofing skills
  • Celebrating success

 

We’ll celebrate excellence and team working with the presentation of CoLRiC's prestigious Best Practice Award (sponsored by IS Oxford), alongside the CoLRiC Jeff Cooper Award for Inspirational Information Professional of the Year.

 

Throughout the day there will be plenty of opportunities to network with colleagues and fellow CoLRiC members.

 

Our sponsors will also be exhibiting and presenting their latest products and services.

 

To book online go here

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



Advertisement

New Bath Spa University Locksbrook Campus opens its doors to students
Sector News
With a new academic term starting, @BathSpaUni has unveiled the new-lo
#NCW2020: engineering rewards with adiâ€™s Michael Heathcote
Sector News
On this final day of #NationalCareersWeek, the multi-disciplined engin
Lifetime Training Wins Two Categories at the AAC Apprenticeship Awards 2020
Sector News
@Lifetime_UK has been awarded Apprenticeship Provider of the Year for

You may also be interested in these articles:

South Devon College wins national apprenticeship award
Sector News
On 3rd March 2020, @sdcollege was nationally recognised for its Outsta
#ERSAAwards20 entries are now open
Sector News
Today marks the official opening of the eighth annual @ersa_news Emplo
Llwyddiant Olympiad Bioleg i fyfyrwyr
Sector News
Roedd grŵp o fyfyrwyr Safon UG o Goleg Gŵyr Abertawe wedi cymryd rha
Biology Olympiad success for students
Sector News
A group of AS students from Gower College Swansea took part in the rec
Why Coronavirus Action Plan Should Include Psychological Wellbeing
Sector News
The release of the Government’s #CoronavirusUK Action Plan has led D
Supporting students with their mental health
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/03/05/supporting-students-with-their
We want you! Calling all construction trainees for SkillBuild 2020
Sector News
@CITB_UK want you! Calling all construction trainees for #SkillBuild20
New Bath Spa University Locksbrook Campus opens its doors to students
Sector News
With a new academic term starting, @BathSpaUni has unveiled the new-lo
#NCW2020: engineering rewards with adi’s Michael Heathcote
Sector News
On this final day of #NationalCareersWeek, the multi-disciplined engin
Lifetime Training Wins Two Categories at the AAC Apprenticeship Awards 2020
Sector News
@Lifetime_UK has been awarded Apprenticeship Provider of the Year for
The College Within The Community Hub ‘The CWTCH’ officially opens
Sector News
#YourCollegeYourChoice @wgmin_education has unveiled the plaque to mar
Open Night Puts Auto Industry in Driving Seat at South Eastern Regional College
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (SERC) are hosting an ‘open night’

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page