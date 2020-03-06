CoLRiC 2020 Conference: 'Developing Resilience' - book your place now

Bookings are now open for the @Colric_Tweets Council for Learning Resources in Colleges (CoLRiC) 2020 Conference: 'Developing Resilience - surviving and thriving in tough times.' The event will acknowledge and celebrate exemplary practice and innovation across the FE and Sixth Form College sector, and we are delighted that so many members have submitted case studies to share with the CoLRiC community.

How do libraries and learning resource services foster resilience and build and deliver flexible and impactful services?

What is our role in supporting the personal development, behaviour and welfare of the student community?

With so many workload demands on library and information professionals across the sector, how are we building resilience and coping strategies to support the wellbeing of our colleagues?

The event will focus on five key themes:

Managing change

Efficient resources

Wellbeing in the workplace

Future proofing skills

Celebrating success

We’ll celebrate excellence and team working with the presentation of CoLRiC's prestigious Best Practice Award (sponsored by IS Oxford), alongside the CoLRiC Jeff Cooper Award for Inspirational Information Professional of the Year.

Throughout the day there will be plenty of opportunities to network with colleagues and fellow CoLRiC members.

Our sponsors will also be exhibiting and presenting their latest products and services.

To book online go here