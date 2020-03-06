The College Within The Community Hub ‘The CWTCH’ officially opens

#YourCollegeYourChoice @wgmin_education has unveiled the plaque to mark the opening of @NPTCGroup’s brand new community hub

Brecon Beacons College’s newest addition, the College Within the Community Hub – ‘The CWTCH’ officially opened its doors today (Friday, March 6).

Assembly Member for Brecon and Radnorshire and Minister for Education, Kirsty Williams unveiled a plaque to mark the occasion. She was joined by guests including dignitaries, members of the community, staff and students.

The former tourist information centre will create a vision for further education in Brecon and will be part of the community with open access for all.

The CWTCH, which stands for College Within The Community Hub, has been refurbished and includes flexible working areas, video conferencing facilities, interactive touch screens and ultra-fast 1GB internet access, along with state of the art computing facilities for both student and public use.

As well as delivery of courses for college students, the community will be welcome to use the IT facilities as well as sign up for some of the new part-time courses that will be offered from the building which it leases from the local authority.

Also available will be tips on job hunting, setting up your own business, interview techniques and CV writing. The College is also interested to hear what courses the community would like to see offered and has a suggestion box available at the CWTCH reception.

