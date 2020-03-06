ERSAAwards20 entries are now open

Today marks the official opening of the eighth annual @ersa_news Employability Awards. Entries are now open to individuals and organisations supporting jobseekers to gain, sustain and progress in work.

The ERSA Employability Awards 2020 celebrates best practice across the employment support sector. They are a chance to highlight and champion the day-to-day hard work and dedication of those working to improve the lives of jobseekers, communities and the wider workforce.

ERSA encourage applications from a range of organisations working with disadvantaged jobseekers, including specialist providers, charities, community groups, health services, housing associations, local authorities, training providers and employers. This year, to reflect the diversity of the different organisations involved in supporting jobseekers, ERSA has announced new categories which will recognise outstanding Frontline Managers, Jobcentres, Offender related Services and Housing Providers.

The deadline for submissions is 27 March.

For more information and how to apply, visit ersa.org.uk/ERSAAwards20

Elizabeth Taylor, ERSA’s Chief Executive, said:

‘Every year, the ERSA Employability Awards recognise the incredible work of employment support providers and businesses helping people into employment. It’s the perfect opportunity to celebrate their achievements and raise awareness of what they do to transform people’s lives and build more inclusive communities.’

Finalists in each category will be announced at the ERSA Building Partnerships Event on 6 April in Birmingham, the awards will then be presented at a special evening ceremony in London in June.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page