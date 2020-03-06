 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

#ERSAAwards20 entries are now open

Details
Hits: 42
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
ERSA logo

Today marks the official opening of the eighth annual @ersa_news Employability Awards. Entries are now open to individuals and organisations supporting jobseekers to gain, sustain and progress in work.

The ERSA Employability Awards 2020 celebrates best practice across the employment support sector. They are a chance to highlight and champion the day-to-day hard work and dedication of those working to improve the lives of jobseekers, communities and the wider workforce. 

ERSA encourage applications from a range of organisations working with disadvantaged jobseekers, including specialist providers, charities, community groups, health services, housing associations, local authorities, training providers and employers. This year, to reflect the diversity of the different organisations involved in supporting jobseekers, ERSA has announced new categories which will recognise outstanding Frontline Managers, Jobcentres, Offender related Services and Housing Providers.

The deadline for submissions is 27 March.

For more information and how to apply, visit ersa.org.uk/ERSAAwards20

Elizabeth Taylor, ERSA’s Chief Executive, said:

‘Every year, the ERSA Employability Awards recognise the incredible work of employment support providers and businesses helping people into employment. It’s the perfect opportunity to celebrate their achievements and raise awareness of what they do to transform people’s lives and build more inclusive communities.’ 

Finalists in each category will be announced at the ERSA Building Partnerships Event on 6 April in Birmingham, the awards will then be presented at a special evening ceremony in London in June. 

Advertisement

Llwyddiant Olympiad Bioleg i fyfyrwyr
Sector News
Roedd grÅµp o fyfyrwyr Safon UG o Goleg GÅµyr Abertawe wedi cymryd rha
Biology Olympiad success for students
Sector News
A group of AS students from Gower College Swansea took part in the rec
College Launches New Podcast â€œSERC Connect
Sector News
The resources, support and industry information in South Eastern Regio

You may also be interested in these articles:

Llwyddiant Olympiad Bioleg i fyfyrwyr
Sector News
Roedd grŵp o fyfyrwyr Safon UG o Goleg Gŵyr Abertawe wedi cymryd rha
Biology Olympiad success for students
Sector News
A group of AS students from Gower College Swansea took part in the rec
College Launches New Podcast “SERC Connect
Sector News
The resources, support and industry information in South Eastern Regio
Excelsior Academy pupils impress HRH The Duke of Kent with project showcase exhibition
Sector News
#EducationChallenge @ExcelsiorAcad pupils impress @ukEdge Foundation R
Masterchef: The Professionals winner invites young Eastbourne chefs to Etch.
Sector News
Catering students from East Sussex College @ESColleges recently had th
City Corporation provides new funding for Centre for Music project
Sector News
The City of London Corporation has today agreed to provide further fun
Basingstoke College of Technology encourages women to study engineering
Sector News
This week, in conjunction with #InternationalWomensDay @BCoT invited f
Female earnings in the UK need to increase by £93 billion to closed the gender pay gap
Sector News
Despite holding firm in 16th place, the UK is being outpaced by greate
Leeds College of Building Celebrates Win at AAC Apprenticeship Awards
Sector News
Leeds College of Building @WeAre_LCB is celebrating after scooping a t
Major £179 million Government investment to support next generation of STEM talent
Sector News
#BSW20 - @AlokSharma_RDG and @GavinWilliamson ANNOUNCE MULTI-MILLION G
Multi-million-pound plan to help City’s homeless
Sector News
A 24/7 assessment hub for rough sleepers in the Square Mile and a new
Requests for online therapy services double in one year
Sector News
In support of #UniMentalHealthDay @BarkTeam makes it free for therapy

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Edge Foundation
Edge Foundation has published a new article: Excelsior Academy pupils impress HRH The Duke of Kent with project showcase exhibition 3 hours 40 minutes ago
SERC
SERC has published a new article: College Launches New Podcast “SERC Connect" 3 hours 45 minutes ago
Sharon Walpole
Sharon Walpole shared a video in channel. 6 hours 9 minutes ago

CareermapLive and The Careers & Enterprise Company CPD Webinar

CareermapLive and The Careers & Enterprise...

CareermapLive were recently joined by The Careers & Enterprise Company for a CPD webinar for teachers, career leaders and career advisers. If you...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page