Biology Olympiad success for students

A group of AS students from Gower College Swansea took part in the recent British Biology Olympiad (BBO).

The students achieved great results, with one - Rebecca Thompson - attaining a Silver medal and another - Edan Reid - achieving Bronze.

Also competing were Kristy Pen, Joel Asigri, Katie Broome, Lanxin Xu, Lewis Crane, Angie Chong, Anisah Uddin, and Marvel Biju.

“The students applied themselves really well to the test conditions and we are really pleased with these results,” says Curriculum Leader Stewart McConnell. “In addition to the two medals, two students were ‘commended’ and three were ‘highly commended’ so, overall, that is a great team effort.”

The BBO, which is organised by the Royal Society of Biology, challenges and stimulates students with an interest in biology to expand and extend their talents. It’s open to all students in post-16 education and consists of two, 45-minute multiple choice papers to be taken online under staff supervised exam conditions.

