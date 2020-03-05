https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/03/05/supporting-students-with-their-mental-health/

5 March 2020 - Categories: Higher Education, Mental Health, Universities

Today’s blog looks at our funding for University Mental Health Day and how we’re celebrating World Book Day.

University Mental Health Day

The Government has today, on University Mental Health Day, announced a £1 million funding boost for student groups most at risk of poor mental health.

According to a 2019 survey by HEPI, 17% of students reported having a mental health condition and one in four students say they often or always feel lonely.

This money, provided by the Department for Health and Social Care, will go to the Office for Students (OfS), which is inviting bidders to submit proposals that will target and help the students who might be at greater risk of mental ill health or who may face barriers to getting support.

Universities Minister Michelle Donelan said:

Going to university can be a really challenging time, especially if you face added pressures or if you are balancing studies alongside other commitments like carers and mature students. It is vital no student is put at risk by not getting the help they need. Universities must step up to this challenge, and this funding will help them and the sector by looking at ways support can be better targeted and improved.

World Book Day

Across the country schools will today be marking World Book Day by inviting in authors and encouraging children to dress up as their favourite characters.

