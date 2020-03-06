New Ceeda research showing nursery recruitment crisis

Commenting on the publication today (6 Mar) of Ceeda Research’s Early Years Workforce Survey 2019, @TulipSiddiq MP, Labour’s Shadow Minister for Early Years, said:

“With three-quarters of nurseries struggling to recruit staff, it is appalling that the Government is doing nothing to tackle low pay and low morale in early years education.

“Pay is now so low that almost half of childcare workers have to claim Universal Credit and thousands are being driven out of the sector. The recruitment crisis is only going to get worse with the Government’s ill-thought through immigration policy, as most childcare workers are paid well below the proposed salary threshold.

“This research from Ceeda also proves what we’ve been hearing from childcare providers themselves - that staff shortages in nurseries are forcing them to offer fewer places, depriving children of important early years education and making it more difficult for parents to work.

“Labour will continue to push the government to increase funding for early years in the budget so we can pay childcare staff fairly and ensure our nurseries are properly staffed.”

