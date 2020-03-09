 
Power women descend on Number 10 for International Womenâ€™s Day

Details
Hits: 70
Power women descend on @10DowningStreet for International Women’s Day #IWD2020 

Bishop Auckland MP, Dehenna Davison, and Learning Curve Group CEO, Brenda McLeish, were invited to Number 10 today to represent the County Durham, Sunday Times Top 100 company to work for and celebrate the wonderful women of the United Kingdom.

As International Women’s Day approaches, the two inspirational women rubbed shoulders with fellow females throughout the country to celebrate the successful women that call the United Kingdom their home. Brenda spoke about the importance of education and skills in both the UK and internationally and the barriers she has seen those who are the furthest from education overcome.

Brenda McLeish, CEO at Learning Curve Group, said:

“I was honoured to accompany Dehenna to Number 10 Downing Street today. The women of the North East are some of the most inspirational I’ve had the pleasure of working with and I’m so proud to be able to represent them alongside Dehenna.”

Dehenna Davison, Bishop Auckland MP, said:

“I was thrilled to be able to represent Bishop Auckland at Number 10 today for International Women’s Day. I was asked to bring an inspirational local woman and Brenda was certainly my first choice of companion. The work she has done on a local level for Spennymoor and Bishop Auckland, on a county level for Durham, and a regional level for the North East is astounding. She is a true inspiration for young women.”

Brenda continued: “The support LCG gives to businesses and individuals every day is what makes me get out of bed in the morning and I was exceptionally proud to be able to showcase how we transform lives through learning in London, today. The workforce we have at LCG are like no other and our recent 1 star accreditation from Best Companies as one of the country’s Top 100 places to work is testament to them.”

