Burton and South Derbyshire College football team scores new kit with support of local gym

Burton and South Derbyshire College’s @BSDCofficial football team has invested in a new kit from Burton based company, Creative Wear & Embroidery, after local martial arts academy, Beyond Black Belt stepped forward as a sponsor.

The football team, made up of students from across the College, were delighted to replace the kit that they will wear for matches in the Staffordshire recreational league.

The team is run by Foundation Degree in Football Coaching and Development students which gives them the opportunity to gain vital experience in coaching and developing the group.

Beyond Black Belt coaches its members in a range of martial arts, including Thai boxing, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Boxing and Karate. The College has a close partnership with the mixed martial arts academy, with sports students being based there on a six week block to gain skills on their ‘Practical Sport’ module.

Nathan Abbey, Sport Lecturer at BSDC said:

“We would like to thank Kev and Josh at Beyond Black Belt for sponsoring our football team’s new kit. It means a lot to the students and they’re looking forward to wearing it on the pitch. The College is proud of our industry partners and connections that provide so many opportunities for our students.”

Kev Ayre, Owner of Beyond Black Belt and European Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu bronze medallist said:

“We already work with the College as we have sports students coming here in six week blocks as part of their course. When we heard the football team were looking to replace their old kit, we offered to sponsor them to show our support.

“It’s massively important for young people to get involved in sport and fitness. These days, children can communicate with each other while sitting at home playing on their Xbox. People aren’t getting enough physical and social time; it’s important to balance it out with activity. Sport is also a great way to get people from different communities to mix together and become friends.”

