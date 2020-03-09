 
Burton and South Derbyshire College students gain â€˜essentialâ€™ overview of aromatherapy

Eve Taylor OBE, founder of aromatherapy skincare company, Eve Taylor recently visited beauty students at Burton and South Derbyshire College @BSDCofficial to talk about her experiences in the beauty industry.

During the visit, 87 year old Eve told students how an interest in beauty products led to her training in beauty and eventually becoming a Chief Examiner for City and Guilds. During this time, she also published a successful beauty textbook.

Eve became fascinated with aromatherapy and after years of study, practice and experience, she launched her own range of pre-blended aromatherapy oils, along with specific treatment methods and techniques.

Eve’s aromatherapy techniques (Clinical Aromatherapy) have been adopted by many as the original industry standard for professional aromatherapy and are currently taught extensively throughout the world. Her original aromatherapy blends still provide both professional therapists and their clients with outstanding results, keeping demand high around the globe.

Speaking to the students about their future careers, she commented:

“Never stop learning; I’m still learning myself. If you’re looking to open your own business, be prepared to work hard and listen to your clients’ needs. My job is to improve the balance and wellbeing of human beings and I love my work. It’s a career you can’t get anywhere else!”

Co-Director of the company, Eve’s son, Chris added:

“When you graduate, it’s the start of the beginning. You have portable skills that can’t be bought on Amazon and there are phenomenal career prospects in the industry. There’s no limit to what you can do! When you leave college, you will need to differentiate yourself from others by having communication skills, technical skills and knowledge. If you’re passionate about what you do, your clients will want to stay with you for years to come; that’s the difference between a good therapist and a great one.”

