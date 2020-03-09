 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Cadent launches its first NEET scheme

Details
Hits: 31
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The UK's biggest gas network @CadentGasLtd is giving people not in education, employment or training #NEET a helping hand on to the #careers ladder.

The company is running a free, three-week training programme for those not in education, employment or training in Hinckley, Leicester and Nuneaton.

The programme, which is being run at Cadent’s Hinckley offices in Leicestershire, will prepare people to work in a customer service environment. The scheme aims to employ successful candidates as emergency call-handers; dispatchers, who send engineers to gas emergencies; and for roles in data management.

The 15 candidates for the course were recruited via local job centres, training agencies and online employment websites and were assessed at selection days to check their suitability for the course.

Throughout the duration of the course the candidates will learn about dealing with customers and about job roles and career progression in Cadent, as well as wider skills to help them secure a job role, such as interview skills and CV writing.

At the end of the course all candidates will be guaranteed a job interview and they will have achieved qualifications in customer service and other skills.

New Talent Programme Manager Sam Middlemas, who has organised the programme, said: “This is the first time we have run a scheme like this. As a major local employer we want to do all we can to help local people find routes into work.

“Not only will the programme offer people the chance of a job with us but also people will leave the course with useful qualifications that will help them to get on the career ladder.”

The training programme is being delivered by Cadent in conjunction with Leicester-based training agency CT Skills.

Advertisement

South Eastern Regional College Achieves Calorie Wise Gold Awards
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College @S_ERC has achieved a Calorie Wise Gold
Burton and South Derbyshire College students gain â€˜essentialâ€™ overview of aromatherapy
Sector News
Eve Taylor OBE, founder of aromatherapy skincare company, Eve Taylor r
Prestigious new East London Institute of Technology (IoT) that will upskill local people for high-level jobs is a step closer to opening in Dagenham
Sector News
The East London Institute of Technology is now official as @EducationG

You may also be interested in these articles:

South Eastern Regional College Achieves Calorie Wise Gold Awards
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College @S_ERC has achieved a Calorie Wise Gold
Burton and South Derbyshire College students gain ‘essential’ overview of aromatherapy
Sector News
Eve Taylor OBE, founder of aromatherapy skincare company, Eve Taylor r
Burton and South Derbyshire College football team scores new kit with support of local gym
Sector News
Burton and South Derbyshire College’s @BSDCofficial football team ha
Prestigious new East London Institute of Technology (IoT) that will upskill local people for high-level jobs is a step closer to opening in Dagenham
Sector News
The East London Institute of Technology is now official as @EducationG
Burton and South Derbyshire College Students explore HMS Prince of Wales
Sector News
Public Services students from Burton and South Derbyshire College @BSD
Westminster Kingsway College staff and students meet the PM at 10 Downing Street, for International Women's Day
Sector News
@WestKing staff and students meet @BorisJohnson at @10DowningStreet fo
Time is running out to save #Erasmus+
Sector News
Losing study abroad scheme would blow a hole in UK economic prospects
Power women descend on Number 10 for International Women’s Day
Sector News
Power women descend on @10DowningStreet for International Women’s Da
Promote-ed.co.uk launches ‘A Vibrant Skills Market’ – Solutions for Government and Regulators
Sector News
@Promote_Ed launch their first report: 'Vibrant Skills Market – Sol
Science Minister Amanda Solloway unveils almost £3 million new fund for visionary, entrepreneurial female innovators
Sector News
British Science Week #BSW20 #IWD20 - Women leading the way in breaking
FutureLearn Campus launched to mobilise partners towards digitised future of education
Sector News
FutureLearn.com, the leading social learning platform, is announcing t
How to empower women entrepreneurs to grow Africa
Sector News
#IWD20 - This International Women’s Day, women in Africa have a lot

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Finbar Lillis
Finbar Lillis commented on Why referring to “Fake” Apprenticeships is damaging to social mobility! 2 minutes ago

Thank you Lucy Hunte for taking the time to unravel and rebut that ‘Fake Apprenticeships’ piece...

Cadent
Cadent has published a new article: Cadent launches its first NEET scheme 6 minutes ago
Finbar Lillis
Finbar Lillis commented on Why referring to “Fake” Apprenticeships is damaging to social mobility! 12 minutes ago

Thank you Lucy Hunte for taking the time to unravel and rebut that ‘Fake Apprenticeships’ piece...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page