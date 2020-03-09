 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Derby College Group Positive Behaviours for the Workplace Pilot Programme Hailed Success

Details
Hits: 56
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

positive behaviour

The first group of students at @DerbyCollege Group have graduated from a special programme designed to help them cope with the pressures of working life.

The eight-week Positive Behaviours for the Workplace programme was piloted with a group of 18 Hospitality students based at the Roundhouse technical and professional skills college in Pride Park. Plans are now underway to replicate this with other student groups across DCG.

Head of Behaviour for Learning Aaron Denton explained: “We have provided individual mentoring for students in the past but this is the first time that we have supported a group of students together and we are delighted with the feedback.

“An important part of the student experience is to build their resilience, self-confidence, decision-making and communication skills so they are better able to learn and then progress into the workplace.

“The focus has therefore been on encouraging students to think about how their actions impact on other people and the importance of positive behaviour at college, home and particularly when they start work.”

Among those involved was Humnah Bahtool (16) who has her sights on being a chef in the future.

She said: “I used to get quite cross and frustrated when things went wrong. This programme has showed me how important it is to stay calm and communicate well with others – particularly in the pressurised environment of a busy kitchen.”

Haydn Flatt (19) added: “I now feel much more self confident and able to talk to other people and feel much happier in myself so I am very glad that I did this programme.”

Advertisement

Leigh College unveils plans for a Digital Skills Academy
Sector News
@LeighCollege is delighted to announce a brand new Digital Skills Acad
Cadent launches its first NEET scheme
Sector News
The UK's biggest gas network @CadentGasLtd is giving people not in edu
South Eastern Regional College Achieves Calorie Wise Gold Awards
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College @S_ERC has achieved a Calorie Wise Gold

You may also be interested in these articles:

Leigh College unveils plans for a Digital Skills Academy
Sector News
@LeighCollege is delighted to announce a brand new Digital Skills Acad
Cadent launches its first NEET scheme
Sector News
The UK's biggest gas network @CadentGasLtd is giving people not in edu
South Eastern Regional College Achieves Calorie Wise Gold Awards
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College @S_ERC has achieved a Calorie Wise Gold
Burton and South Derbyshire College students gain ‘essential’ overview of aromatherapy
Sector News
Eve Taylor OBE, founder of aromatherapy skincare company, Eve Taylor r
Burton and South Derbyshire College football team scores new kit with support of local gym
Sector News
Burton and South Derbyshire College’s @BSDCofficial football team ha
Prestigious new East London Institute of Technology (IoT) that will upskill local people for high-level jobs is a step closer to opening in Dagenham
Sector News
The East London Institute of Technology is now official as @EducationG
Burton and South Derbyshire College Students explore HMS Prince of Wales
Sector News
Public Services students from Burton and South Derbyshire College @BSD
Westminster Kingsway College staff and students meet the PM at 10 Downing Street, for International Women's Day
Sector News
@WestKing staff and students meet @BorisJohnson at @10DowningStreet fo
Time is running out to save #Erasmus+
Sector News
Losing study abroad scheme would blow a hole in UK economic prospects
NEU 10th March: Sixth day of strike action in 34 sixth form colleges
Sector News
@NEUnion : Sixth day of strike action in over 30 sixth form collegesNa
New independent commission aims to boost support for disabled students
Sector News
A new independent group formed by @OfficeStudents and @AdvanceHE to ch
Power women descend on Number 10 for International Women’s Day
Sector News
Power women descend on @10DowningStreet for International Women’s Da

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

PHX Training
PHX Training has published a new article: Kelly and Carla take on senior roles at PHX Training 6 minutes ago
Wigan & Leigh College
Wigan & Leigh College has published a new article: Leigh College unveils plans for a Digital Skills Academy 1 hour 51 minutes ago
Finbar Lillis
Finbar Lillis commented on Why referring to “Fake” Apprenticeships is damaging to social mobility! 1 hour 56 minutes ago

Thank you Lucy Hunte for taking the time to unravel and rebut that ‘Fake Apprenticeships’ piece...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page