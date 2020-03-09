Musicians Hit the Right Notes at Intercampus Music Competition

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

It’s not every day you get to watch and listen to aspiring musicians, but such was the day for judges of @S_ERC’s Intercampus Music Competition hosted in the College’s Space Campus in Bangor.

Sixteen individuals and groups from the Colleges HND and Level 3 in Music battled it out across four categories: Singer/Songwriter, Remix, Originals and Covers Band.

Saul Rayson, Lecturer from the School of Music and Performing Arts said,

“The Intercampus Music Competition is one of the highlights of the year for the music students here at SERC. As well as performing in front of their peers and a panel of judges, our students were showcasing their learning, their skills and talents they have developed and honed over the duration of their studies.

He added, “The intercampus competition often sees the development of bands, the emergence of new writers and the fine-turning required for professional musicians getting ready for a very competitive industry. We have been thrilled and entertained by the wealth of talent on display.

He concluded, “I congratulate every student who has taken part and especially those who have come top of the categories. Good luck to those who are going forward to represent SERC in the forthcoming Intercollege Music Competition which will see young talent from across Northern Ireland compete for top titles.”

Winners at SERC’s Intercampus Music Competition were:

Singer/songwriter: HND Music student Rhys Andrews (Ballyhalbert). Rhys will go forward to represent SERC in the Intercollege Music Competition.

Remix: Rory Gilmore (Bangor), Level 3 Extended Diploma in Music Technology.

Originals: Marigold, Level 3 Music students Nicole Smyth (Bangor), John Condron (Belfast), Daniel Galbraith (Bangor), Roan Kelly (Bangor), Andrew Nelson (Donaghadee) and Nicky Dougherty (Bangor).

Covers Band: Elevator Funk, HND Music students Luke Andrews (Dromore), Matt Hunter (Lisburn), Rhys Andrews (Ballyhalbert), Rory Jeffers (Lisburn), Taylor Hope (Ballyhalbert) and Aidan Rols (Bangor).

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News Midlands based provider Derby Business College who trade as DBC Traini Sector News Applications for Round 3 of the @EducationGovUK's Taking Teaching Furt Sector News @E_T_Foundation has become a signatory of the #ArmedForces Covenant. I