 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Musicians Hit the Right Notes at Intercampus Music Competition

Details
Hits: 10
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

It’s not every day you get to watch and listen to aspiring musicians, but such was the day for judges of @S_ERC’s Intercampus Music Competition hosted in the College’s Space Campus in Bangor.

Sixteen individuals and groups from the Colleges HND and Level 3 in Music battled it out across four categories: Singer/Songwriter, Remix, Originals and Covers Band.

Saul Rayson, Lecturer from the School of Music and Performing Arts said,

“The Intercampus Music Competition is one of the highlights of the year for the music students here at SERC. As well as performing in front of their peers and a panel of judges, our students were showcasing their learning, their skills and talents they have developed and honed over the duration of their studies.  

He added, “The intercampus competition often sees the development of bands, the emergence of new writers and the fine-turning required for professional musicians getting ready for a very competitive industry. We have been thrilled and entertained by the wealth of talent on display.

He concluded, “I congratulate every student who has taken part and especially those who have come top of the categories. Good luck to those who are going forward to represent SERC in the forthcoming Intercollege Music Competition which will see young talent from across Northern Ireland compete for top titles.”

Winners at SERC’s Intercampus Music Competition were:

Singer/songwriter: HND Music student Rhys Andrews (Ballyhalbert). Rhys will go forward to represent SERC in the Intercollege Music Competition.

Remix: Rory Gilmore (Bangor), Level 3 Extended Diploma in Music Technology.

Originals: Marigold, Level 3 Music students Nicole Smyth (Bangor), John Condron (Belfast), Daniel Galbraith (Bangor), Roan Kelly (Bangor), Andrew Nelson (Donaghadee) and Nicky Dougherty (Bangor).

Music Comp 2 FE

Covers Band: Elevator Funk, HND Music students Luke Andrews (Dromore), Matt Hunter (Lisburn), Rhys Andrews (Ballyhalbert), Rory Jeffers (Lisburn), Taylor Hope (Ballyhalbert) and Aidan Rols (Bangor). 

Music Comp 3 FE

Advertisement

DBC Training win the prestigious â€˜Business and Administration Apprenticeship Provider of the Yearâ€™ Award at the AAC Apprenticeship Awards, For the second time in 3 years.
Sector News
Midlands based provider Derby Business College who trade as DBC Traini
A world leading technical education system can only be achieved by continuing to attract great teachers to the FE sector
Sector News
Applications for Round 3 of the @EducationGovUK's Taking Teaching Furt
ETF becomes Armed Forces Covenant signatory
Sector News
@E_T_Foundation has become a signatory of the #ArmedForces Covenant. I

You may also be interested in these articles:

DBC Training win the prestigious ‘Business and Administration Apprenticeship Provider of the Year’ Award at the AAC Apprenticeship Awards, For the second time in 3 years.
Sector News
Midlands based provider Derby Business College who trade as DBC Traini
A world leading technical education system can only be achieved by continuing to attract great teachers to the FE sector
Sector News
Applications for Round 3 of the @EducationGovUK's Taking Teaching Furt
ETF becomes Armed Forces Covenant signatory
Sector News
@E_T_Foundation has become a signatory of the #ArmedForces Covenant. I
Yorkshire & Humber Students Celebrate Top Engineering Scholarships
Sector News
Eleven students from Yorkshire and Humber have received prestigious ci
Five tips on how to survive coronavirus anxiety
Sector News
COVID-19—known to most as #coronavirus — looms large in the news r
#Coronavirus - Government suspends ‘break in learning’ rule for #apprentices affected
Sector News
@AELPUK - The Association of Employment and Learning Providers has wel
Derby College Group Positive Behaviours for the Workplace Pilot Programme Hailed Success
Sector News
The first group of students at @DerbyCollege Group have graduated from
We weren’t prepared for coronavirus - But it’s not too late to act
Sector News
Last fall, sixteen leaders from governments, businesses and internatio
Leigh College unveils plans for a Digital Skills Academy
Sector News
@LeighCollege is delighted to announce a brand new Digital Skills Acad
Cadent launches its first NEET scheme
Sector News
The UK's biggest gas network @CadentGasLtd is giving people not in edu
South Eastern Regional College Achieves Calorie Wise Gold Awards
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College @S_ERC has achieved a Calorie Wise Gold
Burton and South Derbyshire College students gain ‘essential’ overview of aromatherapy
Sector News
Eve Taylor OBE, founder of aromatherapy skincare company, Eve Taylor r

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page