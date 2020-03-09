ETF becomes Armed Forces Covenant signatory

@E_T_Foundation has become a signatory of the #ArmedForces Covenant. In doing so, it has committed to upholding the Covenant’s key principles; namely that no member of the Armed Forces Community should face disadvantage in the provision of public and commercial services compared to any other citizen, and that in some circumstances special treatment may be appropriate, especially for the injured or bereaved.

The ETF has pledged to uphold those principles in a number of ways, including:

Seeking to support the professional learning and development of Armed Services personnel through the ETF’s Workforce Development offer

Seeking to support the resettlement, training and employment of veterans, young and old, including the transition to Further Education and Skills technical teaching careers

Endeavouring to offer a degree of flexibility to veterans when they are studying their ITE programme or any other workforce development support offer, through Further Forces or any other ETF programme.

The signing of the Covenant was announced at the 2020 Further Forces National Recruitment Conference. The event brought together ex-services personal considering applying for the Further Forces programme and stakeholders from the services and resettlement community.

It was held ahead of the end-of-March deadline for new recruits to join Further Forces before funding for new applicants closes. FE Insight events, that will allow potential recruits to experience an educational environment and meet students, take place across England during March.

