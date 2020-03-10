Is Ireland Ready for a Green New Deal?

@S_ERC’s Liverpool John Moores University @LJMU Business degree Students attend 7th Annual Donal Nevin Lecture @Gold_lgold

Final year students from SERC’s Liverpool John Moores University (LJMU) Business degree programme attended the 7th Annual Donal Nevin Lecture at the Royal Irish Academy in Dublin.

Peter Lavery, SERC Lecturer from the School of Hospitality, Management, Tourism and Languages said,

“The Nevin Economic Research Institute is a leading body that researches and comments on business issues throughout Ireland, having both an office in Dublin and Belfast. For the last 6 years an Annual Lecture is given in honour of Donal Nevin, a former General Secretary of the ICTU and founder of the Economic and Social Research Institute.

He added, “This year’s lecture was given by Dr Lorna Gold, a climate activist, scientist and lecturer and who has also presented to our local politicians at Stormont. Dr Gold’s lecture Is Ireland Ready for a Green New Deal? – a topic relevant to all, but particularly to LJMU students of Strategic Management, and anyone with a vote in the parliamentary election.

“A bonus to the Dublin trip, the students also got to meet and hear Vincent Nolan, Business Change Agent, who spoke of the challenges facing companies in change and the challenges of not changing. Mr Nolan’s career includes positions as Global Head of Information Technology with Applegreen PLC, Head of Business Systems / Information Technology with Dunnes Stores; Director Private Banking; Bank of Ireland, Director/General Manager, Hibernian Life (an Aviva Company; and, Regional Marketing Manager Asia Pacific/ General Manager Hong Kong with Siemens Nixdorf.”

