 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Labour calls for budget fix to help working parents hit by huge childcare costs

Details
Hits: 133
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Labour’s Shadow Early Years Minister, Tulip Siddiq MP

Tulip Siddiq MP, Labour’s Shadow Early Years Minister, is calling on the Government to fix the problem with the childcare element of Universal Credit that is driving working parents with children into thousands of pounds worth of debt, in the budget tomorrow. This follows news over the weekend that the judicial review into this policy has been granted.

Parents on Universal Credit are having to pay large amounts of money for childcare long before they can claim back financial support from the government, and this is pushing many families into debt. Labour is calling for the Government to announce a change in how this support is provided in the budget on Wednesday so that parents don’t have to pay upfront for childcare costs.

This follows news over the weekend that Nichola Salvato, a single mother who is taking the Department for Work and Pensions after being forced into debt by the policy, has been granted a judicial review on the grounds that the current system discriminates against women. This case is expected to be heard in the High Court later on this year.

Tulip Siddiq MP, Labour's Shadow Minister for Early Years, said:

"It is shocking that parents on low incomes are being forced to stump up huge sums for childcare, waiting at least a month for the support they are entitled to. We know from many heart-breaking cases that this is driving families into poverty and debt.

“Childcare costs have soared under the Tories, so it is more important than ever that parents can access the childcare they need without falling in to debt. The Government must urgently fix this dangerous flaw in Universal Credit.  

“By fixing this problem in the budget on Wednesday, Ministers could help millions of working families and avoid the humiliation of defending this appalling policy in the High Court.”

Whilst parents on Universal Credit can claim up to 85% of monthly childcare costs up to £646, they must pay childcare providers up-front and only receive money back to cover this in arrears if they put in a claim.

A number of children’s charities have been campaigning to change the system so that financial support for childcare costs through Universal Credit are paid directly to the provider. Save the Children and Gingerbread are supporting Nichola Salvato’s judicial review of the policy. 

Advertisement

Skills Group wins Construction Apprenticeship Provider of the Year in Annual Apprenticeship Awards
Sector News
Skills Group has been chosen as Construction Apprenticeship Provider o
â€˜Entrepreneurs without Bordersâ€™ A network of 10 incubators across the world
Sector News
@NEOMAbs launches the first international network of incubators In lin
Gower College Swansea welcomes guest from the Holocaust Educational Trust
Sector News
A group of A2 History learners recently heard testimony from Holocaust

You may also be interested in these articles:

Skills Group wins Construction Apprenticeship Provider of the Year in Annual Apprenticeship Awards
Sector News
Skills Group has been chosen as Construction Apprenticeship Provider o
‘Entrepreneurs without Borders’ A network of 10 incubators across the world
Sector News
@NEOMAbs launches the first international network of incubators In lin
Individual Learning Accounts - What went wrong?
Sector News
The innovative Individual Learning Accounts (ILA) scheme was aimed at
We need to protect the social infrastructure of this country, not just in the short term
Sector News
Commenting ahead of tomorrow’s Budget Speech in the Commons, Kevin C
Coleg yn croesawu gwestai o Ymddiriedolaeth Addysgol yr Holocost
Sector News
Yn ddiweddar clywodd grŵp o ddysgwyr Hanes U2 dystiolaeth gan oroeswr
Gower College Swansea welcomes guest from the Holocaust Educational Trust
Sector News
A group of A2 History learners recently heard testimony from Holocaust
MP returns to engineering training provider he last visited 45 years ago
Sector News
@PaulHowellMP serves up offer of support at business breakfast Newly e
Is Ireland Ready for a Green New Deal?
Sector News
@S_ERC’s Liverpool John Moores University @LJMU Business degree Stud
South Eastern Regional College Host Motor Vehicle Industry Superstar
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College @S_ERC recently had a visit from Brando
Is the UK actually ready to push the button on remote working?
Sector News
With an increase of employees self-isolating due to concerns over #Cor
A Third of Youth Surveyed Globally by UNICEF Say Their Education Is Not Preparing Them With the Skills to Get Jobs
Sector News
@PwC and @UNICEF join forces to boost youth #skills worldwide An onlin
Disadvantaged schools are likely to see only modest budget increases while those serving more affluent communities are likely to see the largest gains
Sector News
@EduPolicyInst commentary and analysis ahead of #Budget2020 Ahead of t

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

SkillsGroupUK
SkillsGroupUK has published a new article: Skills Group wins Construction Apprenticeship Provider of the Year in Annual Apprenticeship Awards 1 hour 21 minutes ago
SERC
SERC has published a new article: Is Ireland Ready for a Green New Deal? 1 hour 41 minutes ago
SERC
SERC has published a new article: South Eastern Regional College Host Motor Vehicle Industry Superstar 1 hour 59 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page