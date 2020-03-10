Gower College Swansea welcomes guest from the Holocaust Educational Trust

A group of A2 History learners recently heard testimony from Holocaust survivor Eva Clarke BEM as part of a visit organised by the Holocaust Educational Trust (HET).

They also took part in a Q&A session to enable them to better understand the nature of the Holocaust and to explore its lessons in more depth. The visit was part of the HET’s extensive all year round Outreach Programme, which is available to schools across the UK.

“It was a privilege for us to welcome Eva to the College and her testimony will remain a powerful reminder of the horrors so many experienced,” says Andrea Davies, Curriculum Leader for History.

“We are grateful to HET for co-ordinating the visit and we hope that, by hearing Eva’s testimony, it will encourage our students to learn from the lessons of the past and make a positive difference in their own lives.”

“The Holocaust Educational Trust educates and engages students from across the UK, from all communities about the Holocaust and there can be no better way than through the first-hand testimony of a survivor,” adds Chief Executive Karen Pollock MBE.

“Eva’s story is one of tremendous courage during horrific circumstances and by hearing her testimony, students will have the opportunity to learn where prejudice and racism can ultimately lead.

“At the Trust, we impart the history of the Holocaust to young people, to ensure that we honour the memory of those whose lives were lost and take forward the lessons taught by those who survived.”

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page