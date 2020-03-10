 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Gower College Swansea welcomes guest from the Holocaust Educational Trust

Details
Hits: 126
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A group of A2 History learners recently heard testimony from Holocaust survivor Eva Clarke BEM as part of a visit organised by the Holocaust Educational Trust (HET).

They also took part in a Q&A session to enable them to better understand the nature of the Holocaust and to explore its lessons in more depth. The visit was part of the HET’s extensive all year round Outreach Programme, which is available to schools across the UK.

“It was a privilege for us to welcome Eva to the College and her testimony will remain a powerful reminder of the horrors so many experienced,” says Andrea Davies, Curriculum Leader for History.

“We are grateful to HET for co-ordinating the visit and we hope that, by hearing Eva’s testimony, it will encourage our students to learn from the lessons of the past and make a positive difference in their own lives.”

“The Holocaust Educational Trust educates and engages students from across the UK, from all communities about the Holocaust and there can be no better way than through the first-hand testimony of a survivor,” adds Chief Executive Karen Pollock MBE.

“Eva’s story is one of tremendous courage during horrific circumstances and by hearing her testimony, students will have the opportunity to learn where prejudice and racism can ultimately lead. 

“At the Trust, we impart the history of the Holocaust to young people, to ensure that we honour the memory of those whose lives were lost and take forward the lessons taught by those who survived.”

Advertisement

â€˜Entrepreneurs without Bordersâ€™ A network of 10 incubators across the world
Sector News
@NEOMAbs launches the first international network of incubators In lin
We need to protect the social infrastructure of this country, not just in the short term
Sector News
Commenting ahead of tomorrowâ€™s Budget Speech in the Commons, Kevin C
Coleg yn croesawu gwestai o Ymddiriedolaeth Addysgol yr Holocost
Sector News
Yn ddiweddar clywodd grÅµp o ddysgwyr Hanes U2 dystiolaeth gan oroeswr

You may also be interested in these articles:

‘Entrepreneurs without Borders’ A network of 10 incubators across the world
Sector News
@NEOMAbs launches the first international network of incubators In lin
Individual Learning Accounts - What went wrong?
Sector News
The innovative Individual Learning Accounts (ILA) scheme was aimed at
We need to protect the social infrastructure of this country, not just in the short term
Sector News
Commenting ahead of tomorrow’s Budget Speech in the Commons, Kevin C
Coleg yn croesawu gwestai o Ymddiriedolaeth Addysgol yr Holocost
Sector News
Yn ddiweddar clywodd grŵp o ddysgwyr Hanes U2 dystiolaeth gan oroeswr
MP returns to engineering training provider he last visited 45 years ago
Sector News
@PaulHowellMP serves up offer of support at business breakfast Newly e
Is Ireland Ready for a Green New Deal?
Sector News
@S_ERC’s Liverpool John Moores University @LJMU Business degree Stud
South Eastern Regional College Host Motor Vehicle Industry Superstar
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College @S_ERC recently had a visit from Brando
Women more likely to leave top jobs, reports Institute of Student Employers
Sector News
A survey by the Institute of Student Employers @IoSEorg has found that
Is the UK actually ready to push the button on remote working?
Sector News
With an increase of employees self-isolating due to concerns over #Cor
DBC Training win the prestigious ‘Business and Administration Apprenticeship Provider of the Year’ Award at the AAC Apprenticeship Awards, For the second time in 3 years.
Sector News
Midlands based provider Derby Business College who trade as DBC Traini
A world leading technical education system can only be achieved by continuing to attract great teachers to the FE sector
Sector News
Applications for Round 3 of the @EducationGovUK's Taking Teaching Furt
ETF becomes Armed Forces Covenant signatory
Sector News
@E_T_Foundation has become a signatory of the #ArmedForces Covenant. I

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page