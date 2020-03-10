Skills Group wins Construction Apprenticeship Provider of the Year in Annual Apprenticeship Awards

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

Skills Group has been chosen as Construction Apprenticeship Provider of the Year in the national Annual Apprenticeship Awards 2020 beating competition from across the country.

The prestigious AAC Awards are a celebration of excellence in apprenticeship delivery in the UK.

Sharon Chaffe, managing director at Skills Group, comments,

“We are delighted to win Construction Apprenticeship Provider of the Year. The award recognises the outstanding construction training and industry-standard facilities we offer our learners, as well as our long-standing relationships with top local employers resulting in impressive apprenticeship opportunities. As a result, Skills Group’s construction programmes have an overall success rate that is well above the national average. Thank you to our dedicated team, employers and learners for their commitment to Skills Group.”

The awards received over 350 entries across 22 categories, with the winners crowned at the AAC Gala Dinner and Awards Evening on Tuesday 3rd March 2020 at Birmingham’s ICC.

AELP chief executive Mark Dawe said:

“We’ve had another fabulous awards evening celebrating all that is best about apprenticeships and the hard working people who offer bright futures to learners who embark on our flagship skills programme.”

Skills Group offers a wide variety of construction apprenticeships and full-time courses across Bricklaying, Carpentry, Flooring, Interior Systems, Painting and Decorating, Plastering, Tiling, Property Maintenance, Groundworks and Plant Operations, Occupational Work Supervision and Fenestration. Training is held in Skills Group’s purpose built, state-of-the-art construction centre in Plympton and led by experts in their field, with apprentices enjoying employment with some of the region’s most respected employers.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News @NEOMAbs launches the first international network of incubators In lin Sector News Yn ddiweddar clywodd grÅµp o ddysgwyr Hanes U2 dystiolaeth gan oroeswr Sector News A group of A2 History learners recently heard testimony from Holocaust