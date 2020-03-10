 
Borders College Hawick campus opens its doors to the public

Borders College Hawick campus will be opening its doors to the public on 25th March 2020 for the Hawick Campus Community Open event, giving members of the public a chance to see what goes on within the site.

A recent refurbishment has seen the addition a new eco house, giving learners a state-of-the-art construction learning facility in which to study, and the public will be able to view this, as well as some of the new STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) technologies on offer.

Our Business Development team have also benefited from a newly fitted office floor, and will be on hand to speak to visitors about business training solutions and Community and Evening Class courses.

If you would like to chat to someone about any of the courses the College offers, including our full-time provision, our welcoming staff will be there to give you all the information you need.

We can guarantee you’ll be impressed with some of the technologies, including robotics, thermal imaging and VR headsets, and demonstrations of these will be taking place.

So why not pop in for a cuppa and see what the newly refurbished site has to offer – you won’t be disappointed.

