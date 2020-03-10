Big Yellow Friday fundraising at Barking & Dagenham College

@BarkingCollege students raised £255 for the Children’s Liver Disease Foundation @tweetCLDF on Friday.
The students raised the money as part of the charity’s ‘Big Yellow Friday’ by holding a bake sale.
It was also Employability Week at the College and they enlisted the help of one of the special guest speakers Onyi Anyado, a Global Leadership Speaker who gave a talk on ‘How to become a student of distinction’ to help sell the cakes.
