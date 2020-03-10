 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Big Yellow Friday fundraising at Barking & Dagenham College

Details
Hits: 26
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Students held a bake sale in aid of Big Yellow Friday and they enlisted the help of one of the special guest speakers Onyi Anyado

@BarkingCollege students raised £255 for the Children’s Liver Disease Foundation @tweetCLDF on Friday. 

The students raised the money as part of the charity’s ‘Big Yellow Friday’ by holding a bake sale.

It was also Employability Week at the College and they enlisted the help of one of the special guest speakers Onyi Anyado, a Global Leadership Speaker who gave a talk on ‘How to become a student of distinction’ to help sell the cakes.

Advertisement

CONEL ran over 300 employability programmes over the past year
Sector News
Over the past year, the @CollegeNELondon employability team has run ov
London Hairdressing Apprenticeship Academy acquired by Learning Curve Group
Sector News
@_LearningCurve are delighted to announce the acquisition of London ba
New agreement brings key Bristol organisations closer together
Sector News
The memorandum of understanding agreed between the parties states thei

You may also be interested in these articles:

CONEL ran over 300 employability programmes over the past year
Sector News
Over the past year, the @CollegeNELondon employability team has run ov
London Hairdressing Apprenticeship Academy acquired by Learning Curve Group
Sector News
@_LearningCurve are delighted to announce the acquisition of London ba
Borders College Hawick campus opens its doors to the public
Sector News
Borders College Hawick campus will be opening its doors to the public
Female Talent Championed At MyKindaFuture International Women’s Day Event
Sector News
#TalentHasNoLimits - Leading overlooked talent specialist @MyKindaFutu
New agreement brings key Bristol organisations closer together
Sector News
The memorandum of understanding agreed between the parties states thei
Financial stress keeping UK students up at night, as one in five get less than 5 hours of sleep
Sector News
New research released today has found that that over half (51%) of UK
Skills Group wins Construction Apprenticeship Provider of the Year in Annual Apprenticeship Awards
Sector News
Skills Group has been chosen as Construction Apprenticeship Provider o
‘Entrepreneurs without Borders’ A network of 10 incubators across the world
Sector News
@NEOMAbs launches the first international network of incubators In lin
We need to protect the social infrastructure of this country, not just in the short term
Sector News
Commenting ahead of tomorrow’s Budget Speech in the Commons, Kevin C
Labour calls for budget fix to help working parents hit by huge childcare costs
Sector News
Tulip Siddiq MP, Labour’s Shadow Early Years Minister, is calling on
Coleg yn croesawu gwestai o Ymddiriedolaeth Addysgol yr Holocost
Sector News
Yn ddiweddar clywodd grŵp o ddysgwyr Hanes U2 dystiolaeth gan oroeswr
Gower College Swansea welcomes guest from the Holocaust Educational Trust
Sector News
A group of A2 History learners recently heard testimony from Holocaust

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page