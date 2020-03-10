Big Yellow Friday fundraising at Barking & Dagenham College

@BarkingCollege students raised £255 for the Children’s Liver Disease Foundation @tweetCLDF on Friday.

The students raised the money as part of the charity’s ‘Big Yellow Friday’ by holding a bake sale.

It was also Employability Week at the College and they enlisted the help of one of the special guest speakers Onyi Anyado, a Global Leadership Speaker who gave a talk on ‘How to become a student of distinction’ to help sell the cakes.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page