Burton and South Derbyshire College students discover the range of careers available in the army

Students at @BSDCofficial were given a first-hand insight into the wide variety of careers available in the Army during a Meet the Army Event on Tuesday 10th March.

Army representatives gave students across the College the opportunity to get up close and personal with some of the latest Army kit and equipment, and gave them an overview of the career routes available.

During the day, the Local Infantry Unit brought their airsoft range and Army chefs came with their 10 man ration pack challenge, where students cooked up some culinary delights with supplied ration packs. Meanwhile, students had the chance to take on the Army physical training instructors (PTIs) who ran command tasks such as the Gun Run and other physical and mental challenges. There were also a variety of other interactive stands on display and virtual reality technology where students could drive a Challenger 2 tank or jump out of a plane.

The Meet the Army Event gave students the chance to find out if a career in the Army would be right for them when they have finished their course. The event was organised as part of a partnership with the College’s Public Services Department.

Burton and South Derbyshire College’s Public Services courses give students the skills and qualities needed to be an effective member of the protective services, including the police, fire, ambulance, prison and military services. The College’s partnerships with local services ensure students are gaining real world experience that will be required for success in their future careers.

Rob Stevenson, Public Services Lecturer at Burton and South Derbyshire College said: “We were delighted to host a Meet the Army Event at the College. Not only was it a good opportunity for Public Services students with an interest in the armed forces to find out more about a career in the army, but it also showcased the full range of careers available, including engineering and catering.”

