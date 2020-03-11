 
Northern Powergrid apprenticeship programme unlocks diverse new career paths

Northern Powergrid, the company that powers everyday life for 8 million people, is set to electrify new careers across the North East, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire as it announces the launch of its highly competitive energy industry apprenticeship programme. The new recruits will be part of the company’s ‘Team Powergrid’ helping deliver power to 3.9 million homes and businesses across the region.

The electricity distributor is looking for people from a range of backgrounds that are ambitious, hands-on and want to learn a trade for life. The successful candidates will be part of an energy industry which is looking to the future with investment in smart technology innovation as it transitions to become a Distribution System Operator.   

Enthusiastic, hands on individuals who want to learn a trade for life after leaving school or college, or are looking for a change in career direction, can apply for the following apprenticeships which opened for applications on Tuesday 10 March:

  • Overhead Lines – construct and maintain overhead electricity lines
  • Underground Cable Jointer – repair, install and connect underground electricity cables

Andy Bilclough, Northern Powergrid’s director of field operations, said:

“It's an exciting time to join Northern Powergrid as we make the transition to become a Distribution System Operator and work to support a low-carbon economy with new technology, data and digitisation driving unprecedented change that delivers more for our customers.

"We want to attract a diverse group of high calibre, versatile individuals to join our team. If you’ve been thinking of an occupation change or have recently left school and you have the drive to be the best and want to energise your career this is the opportunity for you."

