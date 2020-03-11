The Printing Charity renews its support of students from under-represented groups

The @PrintingCharity, one of the funding partners of the #Journalism Diversity Fund @The_JDF has renewed its financial support for 2020.

The bursary fund administered by the National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ) was established to improve diversity in the newsroom by supporting students from under-represented groups to undertake an NCTJ diploma course. The bursaries cover course fees and other expenses. Working journalists also mentor recipients during their studies.

Since becoming a partner in 2017, The Printing Charity’s funding has helped 123 budding journalists.

Neil Lovell, The Printing Charity’s Chief Executive and a member of the fund’s interviewing panel, says: “The JDF continues to have a positive impact, which is exactly what we look for when partnering with an organisation. A more diverse newsroom is essential to ensure that it is representative of society at large.

“The JDF is also a great fit with our other initiatives supporting training and skills, including our own annual Print Futures Awards helping rising stars who need financial support to achieve their potential.”

Joanne Butcher, Chief Executive of the NCTJ, says: “Our partnership with The Printing Charity has become so important to the NCTJ because we share the same passion for helping people from all walks of life to start and develop their careers.

“We really appreciate The Printing Charity’s backing for the JDF and are thrilled to be working together to make a difference to people’s lives.”

Alex Howell, winner of a JDF bursary and a Print Futures Award, is now a journalist at BBC Sport where he has reported and presented on the flagship football shows, including Match of the Day. He says: “Without the JDF and the Print Futures Award, I would not have been able to pursue a career in journalism. I still work from the laptop that was purchased with the help of the Print Futures Award.

“I did not think this career would be possible and I would encourage anyone who is thinking about applying to do it, you never know where you will end up!”

