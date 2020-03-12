 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers league table launches

Details
Hits: 165
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A new league table of top #apprenticeship employers, which will rate the Top 100 large apprenticeship employers and top 50 small and medium enterprises (SMEs), has launched today, Thursday 12 March.

The Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers rankings will celebrate some of the country’s most outstanding apprenticeship employers and will assist potential apprentices, parents and careers advisers to identify the best apprenticeship opportunities with the highest performing apprentice employers in England.

New in 2020, the annual Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers rankings will showcase the very best of England’s large apprenticeship employers, alongside the Top 50 SME apprenticeship employers. These employers will be recognised for providing some of the most successful apprenticeship programmes over the previous 12 months.

These new rankings have been developed in partnership with High Fliers Research, who will independently assess and compile the new national leader board of top apprenticeship employers.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

Delivering high-quality apprenticeships is a vital part of our commitment to level up skills and opportunity across the country.

This new league table is a chance to showcase how apprenticeships have transformed businesses and changed lives. There are hundreds of employers of all sizes, up and down the country, providing people of all ages and backgrounds the chance to learn new skills and have successful careers.

This list will help everyone, from young people to career-changers, to make informed decisions about their future and unleash their full potential. I encourage all eligible employers to apply.

Apprenticeship employers in every industry and employment sector – from accountancy, fashion and law, to teaching, nursing and engineering – are invited to enter for the rankings. Entries for 2020 are open from today, Thursday 12 March, with the results to be announced at a special launch event for apprenticeship employers in the summer of 2020.

There are two apprenticeship employer categories for the 2020 rankings:

  • Large employers – for organisations with 250 employees or more, that employ a minimum of 25 apprentices
  • SME employers – for organisations with fewer than 250 employees that employ a minimum of 5 apprentices

Keith Smith, Director, Apprenticeships Group, ESFA said:

We know there are outstanding employers, of all sizes, delivering apprenticeships in all sectors. For us, the Top 100 large employer and Top 50 SME employer rankings will give recognition and thanks to those who show great commitment to apprenticeships. The process they will follow will enable them to highlight their dedication to creating apprenticeship opportunities.

I look forward to hearing the announcement of the Top 100 large and Top 50 SME apprenticeship employers in the summer.

Advertisement

Barnsley College guest talks travel and leisure
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege Level 3 Travel and Tourism students had the chance to
Barking & Dagenham College are building on their skills
Sector News
Apprentices and students took part in a day of industry competitions a
Best of the best wanted - Cranfield launches global academic talent search
Sector News
@CranfieldUni is launching a global academic #talent search to recruit

Employers will submit entries by 5pm on Thursday 9 April and a follow-up telephone interview with each entrant will take place. Employer data will be independently verified and employers with the highest scores will be ranked. The final rankings will be announced this summer.

More information about the process can be found by visiting the Top Apprenticeship Employers website.

Published 12 March 2020

You may also be interested in these articles:

#BritishScienceWeek - The Changing Landscape for Women in Engineering
Sector News
The growth of the engineering industry has seen the UK workplace becom
National Accreditation for Exeter College Counselling Qualification
Sector News
@ExeterCollege’s Advanced Professional Diploma in Counselling Theory
Lessons in Cybersecurity: Learning what we can do to evade cyber-threats
Sector News
With the growing sophistication and use of digital technology, student
Barnsley College guest talks travel and leisure
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege Level 3 Travel and Tourism students had the chance to
Barking & Dagenham College are building on their skills
Sector News
Apprentices and students took part in a day of industry competitions a
Best of the best wanted - Cranfield launches global academic talent search
Sector News
@CranfieldUni is launching a global academic #talent search to recruit
London South East Colleges' Principal to advise Disabled Students’ Commission
Sector News
Principal and CEO of @LSEColleges Dr @SamParrett1 OBE, has been appoin
A ‘Good’ start for recently merged FE college
Sector News
East Anglia’s @EastCoast_Coll has received a glowing report followin
Helping universities and colleges take learning online in response to the #Coronavirus
Sector News
Starting today, every university in the world impacted by #Covid_19 wi
Majority of Scottish Citizens Believe IoT and Digitisation Will Enhance Education in Scotland
Sector News
@Capita research highlights benefits of #IoT and connected #EdTech - S
Higher and further education staff urged to learn water rescue skills
Sector News
Higher and further education staff urged by @RLSSUK to learn water res
Local technology firm supports Portsmouth University’s Esports society in local gaming tournament
Sector News
UK technology provider Novatech Ltd continue their partnership with th

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Kelly O'Meara
Kelly O'Meara shared a video in channel. 4 hours 31 minutes ago

The quality of education - Curriculum Intent explained by Ofsted's Chris Jones

The quality of education - Curriculum Intent...

Source: https://www.spreaker.com/user/fenews/the-quality-of-education-curriculum-inte Over the next three weeks FE News are going to be running a...

Natasha Christou
Natasha Christou has published a new article: #BritishScienceWeek - The Changing Landscape for Women in Engineering 7 hours 22 minutes ago
London South East Colleges
London South East Colleges has published a new article: London South East Colleges' Principal to advise Disabled Students’ Commission 9 hours 11 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page