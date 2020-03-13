 
ACS Egham recognised for academic excellence in latest inspection

Details
Hits: 188
Students at ACS International School Egham have been recognised for theirexcellent academic achievements,following a regulatory compliance and educational quality inspectioncarried out by the Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI).

In addition to their academic excellence, the quality of students’ personal development has been reported as ‘excellent’, with areas of note including students’ “excellent self-confidence” and ability to “tackle tasks with resilience and flexibility”, and their “excellent appreciation of different backgrounds and cultures”.

Seven ISI inspectors visited ACS Egham for two days to assess all areas of the school and, in their final report, concluded: “The quality of the pupils’ academic and other achievements is excellent. Pupils of all ages develop excellent study skills and the ability to take responsibility for their own learning. Pupils show excellent attitudes and they work both independently and collaboratively with considerable success. Pupils achieve high standards across the curriculum, reflecting their well-developed skills for learning the school’s high expectations of them.”

Based in Egham, Surrey, ACS Egham is non-selective, and is the only school in the UK to offer all four International Baccalaureate (IB) programmes to students. The IB's educational programmes are internationally-recognised, alternative offerings to the UK's national curriculum, all of which place a focus on developing students to become critically-thinking, global citizens, and are highly regarded by universities across the world. The school’s academic success within IB programmes was commended by inspectors, who recognised that pupils achieve results in the IB Middle Years Programme and Diploma Programme “significantly” and “well-above” world-wide averages respectively. Increasing number of local families are choosing ACS Egham and students go on to secure places in top UK universities.

Jeremy Lewis, Head of School, ACS Egham, comments: “The ISI report is glowing across all areas of our school, and this is testament to the hard work of our teachers and staff members, the dedication of our phenomenal school community and, importantly, the outstanding efforts of our students and their exemplary attitude to learning. Our students have not only been commended for their academicability but for the ways in which they learn too – their ability to make decisions with confidence and to take ownership of their learning is recognised throughout the report, and this is something we’re extremely proud of."

On top of their academic and personal achievements, ACS Egham students were recognised for their international mindedness, which is a key trait of IB learners.  Students’ ability to develop an appreciation of different backgrounds and cultures was noted as “excellent” in the report, with inspectors commenting that ACS Egham students respect “those whose experiences or beliefs are different” and are able to work together for the wider good. In addition, the inspectors provided a number of positive comments regarding students’ clear commitment to supporting others and contributing to wider society.

Jeremy Lewis continues: "At ACS we believe that, for young people to thrive in the ever-changing, increasingly-interconnected world, education should develop students as global citizens, who are well-equipped to collaborate and communicate with others. We couldn’t be more pleased that our students have been recognised for the fantastic work they produce as part of their studies, and we look forward to supporting them as they continue developing and learning together.”

