CoLRiC announces that 2020 nominations are open for 2 prestigious awards

‘Libraries play a critical role in supporting organisational goals and strategies. Our resources and services have demonstrable value and impact helping create and sustain an institution-wide lifelong learning environment.' Mirna Peach and Corinne Walker, the Co-Chairs of CoLRiC

CoLRiC is committed to acknowledging and celebrating exemplary practice and innovation across the FE and Sixth Form College sector and is delighted to announce that nominations are now open for two prestigious CoLRiC awards:

The Best Practice Award (BPA)

The Jeff Cooper Inspirational Information Professional of the Year Award

Both awards celebrate creativity, resourcefulness and enterprise in Library and Learning Resource Services across the sector.

How are you making a difference? We’re looking for BPA applications from teams that can demonstrate the value and impact of their service provision in any capacity. We are delighted that this year’s BPA is sponsored by IS Oxford.

Do you work with a colleague who has made an exceptional contribution to the workplace? The Jeff Cooper Award for Inspirational Information Professional of the Year is named in honour of CoLRiC's founder and will be presented to an individual who has demonstrated a commitment to change lives and empower students.

Last week, we opened online bookings for the June 5th 2020 CoLRiC Conference 'Developing Resilience: surviving and thriving in tough times.' One strand of our conference programme is all about 'Celebrating Success' where we will present these two awards.

Please find attached information about how to nominate a team or individual. Any College Library/Learning Resources Service that is a current member of CoLRiC is eligible to apply.

Submissions open from Friday 13th March 2020.

The closing date is 24th April 2020.

To book a conference place please go here:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/developing-resilience-surviving-and-thriving-in-tough-times-tickets-92168677997?utm_term=eventurl_text

