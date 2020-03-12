 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Helping universities and colleges take learning online in response to the #Coronavirus

Details
Hits: 138
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Coronavirus

Starting today, every university in the world impacted by #Covid_19 will have free access to the @Coursera course catalogue through Coursera for Campus

The spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) is the most serious global health security threat in decades. In many countries, restrictions imposed by government agencies have disrupted daily routines for millions, including students. Many universities in the impacted regions have suspended face-to-face seminars, closed campuses, and are scrambling to find a solution to minimize disruption for their students.  

We are fortunate to have university and industry partners, who have been at the forefront of responding to the challenges humanity has faced from time to time. Inspired by their support and consistent with our mission of serving learners everywhere, we are launching a global effort to assist universities and colleges seeking to offer online courseware in response to the coronavirus. 

Starting today, we’ll provide every impacted university in the world with free access to our course catalogue through Coursera for Campus. Universities can sign up to provide their enrolled students with access to more than 3,800 courses and 400 Specializations from Coursera’s top university and industry partners. These institutions will have access until July 31, 2020, after which we plan to provide month-to-month extensions depending on prevailing risk assessments. Students who enroll on or before July 31 will continue to have access until Sept. 30, 2020.

Over the past few weeks, Duke University has been using Coursera for Campus to serve impacted students at their Duke Kunshan campus in China. This effort has been swiftly adopted by students and widely recognized by the broader community. We believe that Coursera for Campus can be an effective resource to help all higher education institutions respond to the impact of coronavirus.

As a global community of educators, we are honored to be serving fellow institutions and student communities during this crisis. Over the next few days, we will also hold webinars and share more resources, including experiences from our partner community, to help institutions looking to transition online during this crisis. Stay tuned. 

For more information, please visit https://www.coursera.org/coronavirus.

By Jeff Maggioncalda, CEO Coursera 

 

 

Advertisement

London South East Colleges' Principal to advise Disabled Studentsâ€™ Commission
Sector News
Principal and CEO of @LSEColleges Dr @SamParrett1 OBE, has been appoin
Majority of Scottish Citizens Believe IoT and Digitisation Will Enhance Education in Scotland
Sector News
@Capita research highlights benefits of #IoT and connected #EdTech - S
Higher and further education staff urged to learn water rescue skills
Sector News
Higher and further education staff urged by @RLSSUK to learn water res

You may also be interested in these articles:

London South East Colleges' Principal to advise Disabled Students’ Commission
Sector News
Principal and CEO of @LSEColleges Dr @SamParrett1 OBE, has been appoin
A ‘Good’ start for recently merged FE college
Sector News
East Anglia’s @EastCoast_Coll has received a glowing report followin
Majority of Scottish Citizens Believe IoT and Digitisation Will Enhance Education in Scotland
Sector News
@Capita research highlights benefits of #IoT and connected #EdTech - S
Higher and further education staff urged to learn water rescue skills
Sector News
Higher and further education staff urged by @RLSSUK to learn water res
Local technology firm supports Portsmouth University’s Esports society in local gaming tournament
Sector News
UK technology provider Novatech Ltd continue their partnership with th
New FE funding needs to be shared out properly, says Coventry College CEO
Sector News
#Budget2020 - @CoventryCollege CEO Gill Banks believes the announcemen
Communicating effectively with a newly remote workforce
Sector News
As the #CoronavirusPandemic spreads, it seems likely that many UK empl
Office for Students welcomes ‘landmark victory’ to protect students’ interests
Sector News
@OfficeStudents acted entirely within the law in refusing the registra
CoLRiC announces that 2020 nominations are open for 2 prestigious awards
Sector News
‘Libraries play a critical role in supporting organisational goals a
Coventry College student picked for international stage
Sector News
A @CoventryCollege teenage rugby prodigy from Nuneaton has been select
South Eastern Regional College Access Student Finalist at Student Nursing Times Awards 2020
Sector News
Former @S_ERC Access student Lynsey McLaughlin has been shortlisted in
New growth as Business Development Unit branches out in Northumberland
Sector News
Growing and expanding into new geographical areas is a key goal for mo

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page