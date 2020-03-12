 
Best of the best wanted - Cranfield launches global academic talent search

@CranfieldUni is launching a global academic #talent search to recruit some of the world’s best up-and-coming research staff to its newly launched 75th Anniversary Research Fellowship scheme.

The scheme is looking to provide a platform for some of the world’s most gifted researchers to make breakthroughs in their fields and provide a springboard for their future academic career. It will give talented early career researchers an opportunity to conduct innovative research, without the pressures to seek industry funding or teaching commitments.

The scheme will start in September 2020, to mark the University’s upcoming 75th anniversary, and will run until 2027, supporting 30 early career fellowship positions at Cranfield. Successful applicants will receive three years of funding to conduct their own independent research and will be given access to an enhanced training and development support package.

Announcing the scheme, Professor Tom Stephenson, Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Research and Innovation at Cranfield University, said:

“If you are an early career academic, and believe that you are on the verge of greatness in your research, but just need the time and space to develop it further, then we want to hear from you. Only the best of the best need apply.

“There is tremendous pressure on early career academics to build their industry client base and to deliver teaching, which while important, often means that their time to conduct innovative research is restricted.

“At Cranfield, we want to give some of the world’s most talented up and coming researchers the space and opportunity to thrive. These fellowships will allow the successful applicants to conduct their own transformative research and develop their academic research credientials.”

