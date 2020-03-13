 
‘Futures’ student Lewis heads for Cambridge

Lewis Kelsall, an A-level student at @ClarendonSixth

Lewis Kelsall, an A-level student at @ClarendonSixth, is looking forward to a bright future after being offered a place at Cambridge University.

Lewis, who currently studies mathematics, further mathematics, physics and business, has successfully applied to study a BA in Engineering with the university.

Cambridge University, founded over 800 years ago, is the second highest ranking university in the world. Its alumni include 120 Nobel Laureates, seven Turing award winners and 14 British prime ministers.

As part of the ‘Futures’ programme for gifted and talented pupils at Clarendon Sixth Form College, Lewis visited Cambridge University to learn about current students’ experiences.

After leaving university, he plans to start his career as a management or design consultant in civil engineering.

Lewis, who is a former Co-op Academy Failsworth pupil, said: “Getting into Cambridge University to study something that encompasses all of my interests is a great feeling. The university’s engineering department offers everything that I am looking for and will help me get to where I want to be in the future.

“I had a lot of support from my teachers at college with my application, revision and interview so I had plenty of confidence going into the process. I also feel that the small class sizes at Clarendon Sixth Form College help you learn at a much faster pace with access to one-to-one teaching.”

Edward Wilson, physics teacher at Clarendon Sixth Form College, said: “Being offered a place at Cambridge University is a once in a lifetime opportunity for Lewis and I am over the moon for him. He is a fantastic student to teach and I have encouraged him to aim high because it is clear he has what it takes. I’m sure that he will develop his skills even further at university and go on to have a very successful career.”

 

