Top model photographed by Barking & Dagenham College students

@BarkingCollege #photography students got a taste of real working life when a top modelling agency @D1Models sent a model to their college for a fashion shoot.

Barking & Dagenham College arranged a competition which involved photography students having 15 minutes to take pictures of the model in various looks.

11 students took part and their best pieces were judged by an alumnus of the College, Kareem Abdul, who graduated with a BA in photography in 2015. Kareem is now a freelance fashion photographer working with brands like Nike, LNCC, Matches Fashion, Kenzo and models.com.

Kareem said: “I felt privileged to see and judge the work of the new students. This day has been a fabulous experience for them to find out what it’s like on a real industry fashion shoot and work with an experienced model.”

David Bennett, Programme Leader at the College added: “The students certainly rose to the occasion, working with a professional model, styling a look or two, capturing images, selecting images, making post-production decisions and submitting the work for judging.

“Kareem Abdul was a wonderful judge and the resulting images are fantastic (and certainly worthy of being used by the agency).”

