School uniform costs Posted by: shannynquinn, Posted on: 13 March 2020 - Categories: School uniform

Today’s Education in the Media blog looks at our support for a bill to limit school uniform costs and the associated media coverage.

Minister for School Standards, Nick Gibb has expressed his support for a private members bill on the issue of school uniform costs. While there is guidance currently available for schools on limiting the cost of school uniform, this bill would make the government’s advice legally binding.

Minister Gibb has written an opinion piece in today’s Independent, saying that he is “firmly committed to making sure that all children, including those from the most disadvantaged areas of the country, get access to the same, world-class education.”

Minister for School Standards, Nick Gibb said: