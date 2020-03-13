https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/03/13/school-uniform-costs/
Today’s Education in the Media blog looks at our support for a bill to limit school uniform costs and the associated media coverage.
Minister for School Standards, Nick Gibb has expressed his support for a private members bill on the issue of school uniform costs. While there is guidance currently available for schools on limiting the cost of school uniform, this bill would make the government’s advice legally binding.
Minister Gibb has written an opinion piece in today’s Independent, saying that he is “firmly committed to making sure that all children, including those from the most disadvantaged areas of the country, get access to the same, world-class education.”
Minister for School Standards, Nick Gibb said:
Uniforms are an important part of the ethos and identity of a school and they encourage good behaviour. That is why it’s important that they should always be affordable for all pupils and their families.
We are supporting the progress of this Bill through Parliament in order to make our guidance on the costs of school uniform statutory at the earliest opportunity.