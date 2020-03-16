 
College Sector Preparedness for COVID-19 in Scotland

Shona Struthers, Chief Executive of Colleges Scotland

The college sector’s preparations to minimise the impact of #Covidー19UK 

Colleges are planning to remain open and the sector is currently preparing for the prospect of significantly expanding its online learning. The college sector’s overarching priority is the safety of its staff and students, so we will continue to adhere to the latest guidance coming from public health bodies as well as from the Scottish and UK governments.

There are already significant levels of remote learning in the college sector and many colleges are planning to considerably expand this for many subjects, if necessary. However, for some subjects, remote learning is more challenging, and so contingencies are being drawn up on how to respond should some or all campuses have to close temporarily.

 Colleges Scotland, colleges and Regional Strategic Bodies are working closely and regularly with Scottish Government ministers and officials as well as the Scottish Funding Council to listen to their latest advice and provide updates on how COVID-19 is affecting the sector. 

We recognise that this is an unprecedented situation which is rapidly evolving, and the college sector has been working on its resilience and business continuity planning to take measured and appropriate precautions to minimise the impact of COVID-19.

College institutions can also take action according to their own specific situations and they are regularly disseminating the latest information from the public health experts and governments to their staff and students. The college sector will do everything it can to minimise the impact of COVID-19.

ROBOT HELPERS, HEALTH MONITORS AND CLIMATE CHANGE SOLUTIONS IN RUNNING TO WIN Â£25,000 YOUTH INNOVATION PRIZE
Sector News
#STEM #AI #EdTech Today (16 Mar) weâ€™re announcing the finalists of a
#Coronavirus apprenticeship update from IfATE
Sector News
The Institute @IFAteched understands the unique challenge that Covid-1
Barnsley College media students get a taste of their future
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege Level 3 Film and Television Production students, Adam

