 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The National Education Union calls on Boris Johnson for clearer guidance on school closures.

Details
Hits: 77
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

See below the letter which has been sent today (14 Mar) by the Joint General Secretaries of the National Education Union:

The Rt Hon Boris Johnson

10 Downing Street

London

SW1A 2AA

14 March 2020

Advertisement

CITB Employer Roadshows cancelled due to Covid-19
Sector News
Newsflash: CITB Employer Roadshows cancelledUnfortunately, the decisio
Pedal power - pupils switch books for bikes in UK first
Sector News
A fourth local school has joined Stirlingâ€™s popular bike share netwo
ROBOT HELPERS, HEALTH MONITORS AND CLIMATE CHANGE SOLUTIONS IN RUNNING TO WIN Â£25,000 YOUTH INNOVATION PRIZE
Sector News
#STEM #AI #EdTech Today (16 Mar) weâ€™re announcing the finalists of a

Dear Prime Minister,
 
Every day we are getting increasing numbers of questions from teachers and support staff asking why the Westminster Government isn’t following the pattern of other countries in calling for periods of school closure.
 
Those questions are increasingly asking why schools aren’t closing if mass gatherings are to be suspended.
 
We all want to limit and delay the spread of the coronavirus and we do think medical advice and expert scientific advice is important in this regard.
 
But it is clear that such advice can have uncertainties, and that it could be crafted to target a variety of measures.
 
We now see that you may take legal powers to force schools to remain open even when heads and teachers think there is good reason to close.
 
In those circumstances we, as the leaders of the largest education union, believe that it is right for us to ask you for fuller disclosure of the models you have looked at, and to understand which measures you are targeting.
 
We do not have the medical expertise to know what the transmissibility is between children and staff in close quarters in classrooms - but your scientists will have made assumptions about that, together with some view of the certainty of those figures.
 
It is very important that we understand what the increased rate of infection is for staff and parents if school remain open, including obviously for those with underlying health conditions themselves, or for those they care for.
 
We know you’ve expressed concerns about children not in school being cared for by vulnerable elderly grandparents, or by NHS staff who would then not be available for work.  However, we would suggest that parents and schools would be able to work together to find solutions to that - and we would like to know if you have any modelling of such societal responses.
 
Most of all we think that education staff deserve to have access to modelling of the projected spread of the virus and the projected number of fatalities in a wide variety of scenarios including in scenarios where schools are closed for different periods of time.
 
Teachers and other staff would work to help a broader societal response to mitigate the effects of the virus. We know this is especially important in a country where public services and the NHS in particular have been run down for so long.
 
However it is vital that you share all of the potential models you have with us if that societal response is to be as strong as possible.
 
Yours sincerely
 
Dr Mary Bousted                        Kevin Courtney
Joint General Secretary             Joint General Secretary

You may also be interested in these articles:

Recruitment campaign launches for new Institute board members in Business, Finance & Skills, Education
Sector News
@IFAteched (The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education)
University of Bristol’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak - Term to end early
Sector News
Coronavirus (COVID-19) represents a very real threat to the health of
School uniform costs
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/03/13/school-uniform-costs/School un
National Education Union annual conference cancelled due to Covid-19
Sector News
Today (13 Mar) the NEU’s National Officers have made the decision to
CITB Employer Roadshows cancelled due to Covid-19
Sector News
Newsflash: CITB Employer Roadshows cancelledUnfortunately, the decisio
Pedal power - pupils switch books for bikes in UK first
Sector News
A fourth local school has joined Stirling’s popular bike share netwo
ROBOT HELPERS, HEALTH MONITORS AND CLIMATE CHANGE SOLUTIONS IN RUNNING TO WIN £25,000 YOUTH INNOVATION PRIZE
Sector News
#STEM #AI #EdTech Today (16 Mar) we’re announcing the finalists of a
#FutureMade - New campaign to change young people’s minds about construction
Sector News
With 168,500 construction job opportunities being created by 2023, CIT
Education Secretary speech at ASCL's Annual Conference 2020
Sector News
#DiverseLeadership - Education Secretary @GavinWilliamson speaks at @A
Newbury College Student Scoops Bronze in Global Art Award
Sector News
Camille Packer, currently studying her Higher National Diploma (HND) i
Top model photographed by Barking & Dagenham College students
Sector News
@BarkingCollege #photography students got a taste of real working life
#Coronavirus - Are your remote working policies up to date?
Sector News
With #COVID_19uk cases continuing to increase, an option that many emp

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page