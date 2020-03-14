The National Education Union calls on Boris Johnson for clearer guidance on school closures.

See below the letter which has been sent today (14 Mar) by the Joint General Secretaries of the National Education Union:

The Rt Hon Boris Johnson

10 Downing Street

London

SW1A 2AA

14 March 2020

Advertisement

Every day we are getting increasing numbers of questions from teachers and support staff asking why the Westminster Government isn’t following the pattern of other countries in calling for periods of school closure.

Those questions are increasingly asking why schools aren’t closing if mass gatherings are to be suspended.

We all want to limit and delay the spread of the coronavirus and we do think medical advice and expert scientific advice is important in this regard.

But it is clear that such advice can have uncertainties, and that it could be crafted to target a variety of measures.

We now see that you may take legal powers to force schools to remain open even when heads and teachers think there is good reason to close.

In those circumstances we, as the leaders of the largest education union, believe that it is right for us to ask you for fuller disclosure of the models you have looked at, and to understand which measures you are targeting.

We do not have the medical expertise to know what the transmissibility is between children and staff in close quarters in classrooms - but your scientists will have made assumptions about that, together with some view of the certainty of those figures.

It is very important that we understand what the increased rate of infection is for staff and parents if school remain open, including obviously for those with underlying health conditions themselves, or for those they care for.

We know you’ve expressed concerns about children not in school being cared for by vulnerable elderly grandparents, or by NHS staff who would then not be available for work. However, we would suggest that parents and schools would be able to work together to find solutions to that - and we would like to know if you have any modelling of such societal responses.

Most of all we think that education staff deserve to have access to modelling of the projected spread of the virus and the projected number of fatalities in a wide variety of scenarios including in scenarios where schools are closed for different periods of time.

Teachers and other staff would work to help a broader societal response to mitigate the effects of the virus. We know this is especially important in a country where public services and the NHS in particular have been run down for so long.

However it is vital that you share all of the potential models you have with us if that societal response is to be as strong as possible.

Yours sincerely

Dr Mary Bousted Kevin Courtney

Joint General Secretary Joint General Secretary