Coronavirus apprenticeship update from IfATE

The Institute @IFAteched understands the unique challenge that Covid-19 presents to the delivery of apprenticeships and that its impact is widespread.

We are working closely with the Department for Education to develop a comprehensive and complete set of measures that permit professional discretion so that individuals are protected and disruption is minimised, whilst safeguarding the quality of apprenticeships, should it not be possible to extend the length of an apprenticeship.

We anticipate providing detailed guidance this week.

Should you need to speak to someone about an imminent assessment please speak to the EQAP for the apprenticeship standard or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

