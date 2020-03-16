 
Cleveland Bridge Builds the next generation of engineers

Details
@CleveBridgeUK believe that inspiring the next generation of bridge builders is woven into the fabric of their industry – and #apprentices are an integral part of this heritage.

Their award-winning apprenticeship programme is recognised at both a regional and national level and is highly respected within the industry, having produced a number of highly talented individuals.

Every year they take on up to ten trainees, who will work towards either NVQ level 3 or 4 qualifications in a range of disciplines, gaining hands on workplace experience while they learn.

HR Advisor Jayne Dover said: “Our apprentices bring a fresh approach and a positive attitude into the workplace.

“Through an apprenticeship they are showing they have a passion for learning and can bring new ideas to the company, challenging themselves to make sure they get the most out of the scheme.”

Their most recent cohort of apprentices have settled into their job roles well and have begun forging a promising career for themselves. Their latest intake of apprentices are training in multiple sectors across the business such as administration, HR support, ICT, Steel Fabrication and Maintenance.

Maintenance Apprentice, Daniel Boyes highlights what he enjoys most about his apprenticeship: “Every day is different. We look after all the machines around the factory, including the cranes, so one day I’m doing electrical and the next mechanical. I’m also part of a great team, everyone is so supportive as I learn new skills.”

In celebration of National Apprenticeship Week 2020, they reached out to all of their past apprentices who have gone on to have very successful careers.

Owen Evans started as a 21-year apprentice engineer in 1958 and spent his entire career at Cleveland Bridge before retiring as a General Manager in 2000.

Owen is a real advocate for Cleveland Bridge’s apprenticeship programme, he said: “My apprenticeship taught me to respect the immense skill of the tradesmen, technicians and engineers, and to always listen to advice – something which still applies to my life today.”

“My advice to all apprentices would be to work hard and never be afraid to ask questions, but above all to enjoy it and have fun.”

The training at Cleveland Bridge isn’t limited to apprenticeships, they’re committed to support the whole team in lifelong learning.

Jayne explains: “We provide study opportunities for each of our employees to further their academic qualifications, encouraging all staff to aim higher to achieve chartered or professionally-certified status.”

“This approach helps us create the right workplace culture in which all teams feel valued, respected, empowered and inspired.”

