COVID-19 Community Response Program: Building 20 Apps to Help Fight Virus Globally

Details
Over 100 app ideas submitted by community members in the first 24 hours as @OutSystems Announces #COVID19 Community Response Program

OutSystems, the global leader in low-code application development, announced a community-based app development program to help combat the coronavirus and its effects digitally. Inspired by the energy and determination of its community of developers and its own employees, OutSystems is offering its easy-to-use software development platform and its expertise to help turn 20 app ideas for fighting the global pandemic into reality. 

“In this global pandemic, we’re all searching for ways to help each other,” said Paulo Rosado, CEO and Founder of OutSystems.

“We have been energised by requests and suggestions from our global community of developers and our own employees to mobilise in the fight against the coronavirus. All over the world, people are thinking of ways digital systems can help ease the hardships caused by COVID-19.”

Having effective and efficient digital practices has never been more important, and the possibilities for innovation through the creation of new apps are endless. In the first 24 hours since OutSystems launched the program to their community, over 100 ideas for digital apps have already been submitted, including medical equipment tracking, a hand-washing game, food delivery facilitation, pharmacy volunteer scheduling, and chatbots for virus FAQs. 

The program provides free access to OutSystems enterprise-level software, which is capable of handling large-scale projects, for the duration of the pandemic. The program also provides dedicated full-time support from OutSystems Community Team Advocates to enable, coach, and work with teams of OutSystems developers on these projects.

Any OutSystems community member can submit their ideas. The OutSystems Community will vote for the ideas they believe will have the most impact. All ideas submitted will be evaluated by the OutSystems team, and up to 20 ideas that meet the project criteria will be selected for development. More information can be found on the COVID-19 Community Response Program webpage.

