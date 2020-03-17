 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Student Loans Company hit by 5.5 million email attacks last year

Details
Hits: 59
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Huge number of malware, phishing and spam attacks designed to steal confidential financial data of students

The Student Loans Company (SLC), the non-departmental public body in the United Kingdom that provides student loans, was hit by 5,445,273 email attacks in 2019 according to official figures analysed by Griffin Law.  

The data, which was obtained via the Freedom of Information Act (FOI), provides an insight into the types of cyber attacks that Student Loans Company successfully defended itself against last year. The SCL is reported to provide funding for 1.34 million students in higher education in 2018/19 up from 1.33 million students in 2017/18.

Out of the 5,445,273 email attacks recorded last year, the Student Loans Company’s detection software blocked 10,125 malware attempts and 19,188 phishing attacks. It was the spam protection operating system that quarantined the highest number of emails, with 5,415,960 different attack efforts.

Phishing is the fraudulent attempt to obtain sensitive information like usernames, passwords or credit card details by pretending to be a trustworthy organisation over emails or instant messaging. Worryingly, the email phishing scam industry is growing at a rapid rate in the UK, with hackers finding new ways to exploit vulnerabilities with innovation.

In 2018, phishing scammers successfully stole £100,000 of student loans form University students, underlining the rising challenge posed by sophisticated scam emails.

The Student Loans Company is a non-departmental public body company in the United Kingdom that provides loans to students. It is owned by the UK Government's Department for Education, the Scottish Government, the Welsh Government and the Northern Ireland Executive.

A spokesperson from The Student Loans Company confirmed that the all of the listed attacks were successfully blocked and quarantined.

Cyber security expert Tim Sadler, CEO at Tessian comments:

"With so much valuable information on the millions of students it funds, it's little wonder why the SLC is a prime target for email attacks. Phishing attacks are particularly effective because they are relatively easy and inexpensive to execute - it just takes one employee fall for the scam and the attacker can steal money, harvest credentials or install malware onto devices.

"In the case of SLC, it's likely that hackers will impersonate a trusted brand or individual to lure individuals to fake websites in order to steal their login credentials. With these credentials, attackers can then access an individual's account and send emails on their behalf. Posing as a SLC employee, an attacker can cause further damage by targeting students with malicious messages to request their valuable personal or financial information. 

Advertisement

Â£65,000 learning environment renovation boosts digital learning at Banbury and Bicester College
Sector News
@BB_Collegeâ€™s Learning Environment has been reinvigorated after a Â£
Recruitment industry welcomes latest #Coronavirus package from Chancellor, but more needs to be done
Sector News
According to the Recruitment and Employment Confederation @RECmembers
FUNDING FOR FREE CHILDCARE OFFERS TO CONTINUE IN THE EVENT OF CORONAVIRUS CLOSURES
Sector News
Funding for the governmentâ€™s early years entitlements will continue

"With so much at stake, staff need to be aware of the threats and the cues that signal a malicious email. However, businesses cannot expect every employee to spot every phishing email 100% of the time. Attacks are only becoming more sophisticated and the threat is constantly evolving. Businesses therefore need to take the burden off employees and instead use technology to protect their people, detecting phishing attacks and alerting employees to a threat in real time."

Donal Blaney, MD, Griffin Law adds:

“Young people who grew up with their lives online may believe they will recognise a phishing attempt. Sadly, the criminals are growing smarter and smarter. Constant vigilance is necessary for all online dealings. Suspect everything and everyone who asks you to provide personal information through an email or text. No reputable organisation will ask for your private account details or tell you to click a link or supply personal data or passwords.”

Official FOI response

Please refer to the table below for the requested information for 1st January to 31st December 2019:  

Category

Number of emails blocked or quarantined in 2019

Malware protection  

10,125  

Spam protection  

5,415,960  

Phishing protection  

19,188  

Total  

5,445,273 

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Â£65,000 learning environment renovation boosts digital learning at Banbury and Bicester College
Sector News
@BB_Collegeâ€™s Learning Environment has been reinvigorated after a Â£
Recruitment industry welcomes latest #Coronavirus package from Chancellor, but more needs to be done
Sector News
According to the Recruitment and Employment Confederation @RECmembers
FUNDING FOR FREE CHILDCARE OFFERS TO CONTINUE IN THE EVENT OF CORONAVIRUS CLOSURES
Sector News
Funding for the governmentâ€™s early years entitlements will continue
PHX Training partners with JTL to introduce new fast track course to help young adults into work
Sector News
JTL, the leading national training provider for electrical and heating
Kendal College has taken the decision to close all of its campuses
Sector News
@KendalCollege closing on Monday (23 Mar)Â has no confirmed cases of #
Middlesbrough College students to work from home as a precaution
Sector News
@MbroCollege students to continue studies online #COVID19UK STUDENTS a
East Sussex College student wins top award in Royal Opera House Design Challenge
Sector News
@ESColleges Lewes student Charlotte Dance has won one of the top award
New government structures to coordinate response to #Coronavirus
Sector News
The Prime Minister @10DowningStreet has set up new ministerial structu
Extreme loneliness or great work life balance? How to work from home and stay mentally healthy during self-isolation due to #Coronavirus
Sector News
How to work from home and stay mentally healthy during Covid-19It canâ
COVID-19 Community Response Program: Building 20 Apps to Help Fight Virus Globally
Sector News
Over 100 app ideas submitted by community members in the first 24 hour
Practical Sessions Highlight Career Opportunities For Female Students
Sector News
Representatives from a wide range of companies organised hands on acti
Cyngor ar Goronafeirws
Sector News
Jump to navigationEnglishCymraegStaff / Student PortalParents' ZoneYou

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page