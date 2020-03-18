Borders College Care students on pathway to success

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

The transition from college to university marks the start of a new and exciting journey, but can also be a daunting experience for many, so preparing for this is vital.

This was the case for a number of Borders College Care students, who recently visited Edinburgh Napier University’s Sighthill campus for a pre-interview information day.

Ahead of their final interviews, the HNC Care and Administrative Practice (CAP) students spent the day meeting with staff and students at Napier, allowing them to get a taste of what life is like as a student nurse there.

Having applied for places on Year 1 and Year 2 Adult, Midwifery, Child Health, Mental Health and Learning Disability Nursing programmes, the students went through a pre-interview process, helping them to prepare for the real thing.

Participating in interactive lectures, they also got the chance to ask questions, gaining a good insight into the programme, while also meeting with fellow potential students from other colleges in Scotland, as well as programme representatives.

Course Tutor and Lecturer Evelyn Chelley commented:

“This was a really helpful and interesting day for the HNC CAP students. They met students from other colleges in Scotland and participated in interactive lectures in one of the lecture theatres. It was a great opportunity to ask questions and get a good insight into life as a student nurse in Edinburgh, as well as sharing lots of tips and advice prior to their interviews.”

“This is an exceptionally hard working, motivated group of students. They are extremely focussed, with clear personal goals and they are a credit to Borders College.”

We wish the students all the best for their upcoming interviews.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News @ColegCambria students showed they mean business in a national contest Sector News With 168,500 construction job opportunities being created by 2023, Wal Sector News Many teenagers are experiencing anxiety about getting and passing on t